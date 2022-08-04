These '90s-Inspired Denim Shorts From a Celeb-Loved Brand Are Key to My Summer Uniform 

If I’m being honest, I’m wearing them right now.

By Rachel Dunkel
Published on August 4, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Everlane Denim Shorts Review
Photo: Instagram @everlane

Shorts have always bummed me out. I have muscular thighs that most denim shorts simply won't accommodate without riding up, so I'd all but given up on them — that is until trying a pair of Way High Jeans from celeb-loved brand Everlane, which has been spotted on everyone from Katie Holmes to Meghan Markle. When the jeans effortlessly fit over my hips and bum and delivered on their promise of a looser leg, I knew that if anyone could make denim shorts work for me, it was Everlane.

I purchased a pair of the brand's A-Line Denim Shorts a few months ago after being swayed by a reviewer who called them "magic." I've worn the long-line, '90s-inspired beauts nearly every day since they arrived, and can confirm that they've finally turned shorts into a super wearable summer staple for me.

Everlane Denim Shorts
Courtesy

Shop now: $68; everlane.com

Everlane's A-Line Shorts are perfect for anyone who hates the feeling of tight denim constricting their thighs. They're cut like an A-line dress, so they have a leg shape that flares out and leaves plenty of room for my thick thighs to exist in peace — yes, even when sitting down. The shorts are available in sizes 23 to 33, and I've found them to fit true to size to a T. They're available in five washes, including indigo and black, but some are backordered in certain size and color combos (seriously, everyone is buying them right now). If your preferred color and size combo is sold out, you can also check out the Way-High Denim Short — the shorts version of my most beloved pair of jeans — which have a similar silhouette.

Everlane Denim Shorts
Instyle / Christina Butan

Something to note is that they're made of 100 percent organic cotton, so they don't have any stretch in the waist, but the high-quality denim does gently mold to your shape. The inseam is long enough to give me the coverage I'm looking for while enjoying an active summer without crossing over into Bermuda-length territory. I've confidently worn these shorts everywhere since they arrived since they're so easy to dress up or down. I wear them paired with Tevas and a simple tee to pick veggies from my garden or switch it up with a cheeky halter top and a pair of gold hoops for that effortless cool-girl look.

The TL;DR? I highly urge you to try a pair of Everlane's A-Line Shorts before you swear off summer denim for good. I did, and life is all the sweeter — and less sweaty — for it.

Everlane Denim Shorts
Courtesy

Shop now: $68; everlane.com

Everlane Denim Shorts
Courtesy

Shop now: $68; everlane.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Kate Middleton Linen Shorts
Kate Middleton Just Wore My Favorite Version of the Easygoing Pants Trend Taking Over Hollywood
Stay Cool This Summer With These 8 Pairs of Linen Pants
Stay Cool This Summer With These 8 Pairs of Linen Pants
Madewell Secret Stock Sale
Madewell Secretly Launched Double Discounts on 2,000+ Sale Items — Now Up to 70% Off
Abercrombie Dad Shorts Review
These TikTok-Famous Shorts Are the Only Ones That Fit My Curvy Thighs
Amazon fashion summer editor's picks
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and This Is What I'm Adding to My Summer Wardrobe for Under $100
Prime Day Day 1 Editor-Loved Deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Things I'm Buying This Prime Day
Best Boyfriend Jeans
The 8 Best Boyfriend Jeans For Every Body and Budget
Early PD Editor-Loved Deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Deals I'm Buying From the Early Prime Day Sale
Madewell Instacozy Denim
These Madewell Jeans Are the First Pants to Fit Me in Years
TK
How to Find the Pair of Vintage Levi's Jeans That Fit You Best
These 8 Jeans Make Flat Butts Look Rounder and Perkier
These 8 Jeans Make Flat Butts Look Rounder and Perkier
Oprah NYDJ Prime Day Deals
The Ultra-Flattering Jeans Oprah and I Love Are Up to 46% Off at Amazon
Satina Bike Shorts
Amazon's Best-Selling Leggings Brand Released $18 Bike Shorts With Pockets Just in Time for Summer
Best high waisted jeans
These Are the Best High-Waisted Jeans, According to Celebrities and Stylists
These Flattering $15 Bike Shorts Are Quickly Becoming My Daily Spring Uniform
These Flattering $15 Bike Shorts Are Quickly Becoming My Daily Spring Uniform
This ’90s Clothing Staple Is Getting Me Through Hot Summer Days and Cool Nights
This '90s Clothing Staple Is Getting Me Through Hot Summer Days and Cool Nights