These '90s-Inspired Denim Shorts From a Celeb-Loved Brand Are Key to My Summer Uniform 

Shorts have always bummed me out. I have muscular thighs that most denim shorts simply won't accommodate without riding up, so I'd all but given up on them — that is until trying a pair of Way High Jeans from celeb-loved brand Everlane, which has been spotted on everyone from Katie Holmes to Meghan Markle. When the jeans effortlessly fit over my hips and bum and delivered on their promise of a looser leg, I knew that if anyone could make denim shorts work for me, it was Everlane.

I purchased a pair of the brand's A-Line Denim Shorts a few months ago after being swayed by a reviewer who called them "magic." I've worn the long-line, '90s-inspired beauts nearly every day since they arrived, and can confirm that they've finally turned shorts into a super wearable summer staple for me.

Everlane's A-Line Shorts are perfect for anyone who hates the feeling of tight denim constricting their thighs. They're cut like an A-line dress, so they have a leg shape that flares out and leaves plenty of room for my thick thighs to exist in peace — yes, even when sitting down. The shorts are available in sizes 23 to 33, and I've found them to fit true to size to a T. They're available in five washes, including indigo and black, but some are backordered in certain size and color combos (seriously, everyone is buying them right now). If your preferred color and size combo is sold out, you can also check out the Way-High Denim Short — the shorts version of my most beloved pair of jeans — which have a similar silhouette.

Something to note is that they're made of 100 percent organic cotton, so they don't have any stretch in the waist, but the high-quality denim does gently mold to your shape. The inseam is long enough to give me the coverage I'm looking for while enjoying an active summer without crossing over into Bermuda-length territory. I've confidently worn these shorts everywhere since they arrived since they're so easy to dress up or down. I wear them paired with Tevas and a simple tee to pick veggies from my garden or switch it up with a cheeky halter top and a pair of gold hoops for that effortless cool-girl look.

The TL;DR? I highly urge you to try a pair of Everlane's A-Line Shorts before you swear off summer denim for good. I did, and life is all the sweeter — and less sweaty — for it.

