Eva Mendes: We're in Love With Her New Collection, Plus Her Top Two Styling Tips

Want to dress like Eva Mendes? Now you can with her first capsule collection, available exclusively at New York & Company. "For my first meeting with [New York & Company], I literally brought in a piece of luggage and I just dumped it on the floor and said, 'Okay, can we kind of, sort of, remake all these pieces with our own twist?'" Mendes told InStyle.com during the collection's launch party. And they truly did: Pieces from the collection take direct inspiration and even resemble specific items from Mendes' personal wardrobe, from vintage coats to costume jewelry much like the one she wore last night ($50, available at New York & Company stores). "I have a antique necklace that looks almost exactly like this and I thought, 'I really love it; why not pay homage to it?'" Mendes explained. The actress also made sure to pay tribute to her ethnic heritage with a mix of leopard prints. "Well, I’m Cuban and I love an animal print; that’s never going to go away!" Mendes exclaimed. You can shop the entire line of accessories and clothing, which features colorful tunic dresses, blouses, and pants in floral, leopard, polka-dot, and more prints ranging in price between $20 to $160 at New York & Company stores and nyandcompany.com. Scroll down to learn Mendes' top two styling tips, then click the photo to shop some of Mendes's favorite pieces from the collection as seen on page 170 in the Drew Barrymore-covered September issue out on newsstands and for your tablet!

1. Mix and Match

"All these fashion do's and don’ts really kill creativity and I think women should be free to dress how they wish and not worry about mixing and matching prints and colors."

2. Don't Listen to Rules"It's so subjective. I don’t think there should be someone who says that this works or this doesn’t. I encourage that with my friends and they with me, but I just encourage people to have fun with it. There’s no right or wrong."

