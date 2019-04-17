Eva Mendes Designed the Perfect $48 Work Dress I Can’t Stop Wearing

Image zoom Andrew Toth/Getty Images

There are a lot of things in Eva Mendes’ life we’d like to add to our own (her boyfriend, for instance), but none quite so much as her on-point personal style. Thankfully, the Hitch star has made that an easy goal to accomplish with her line at New York & Co., currently in its third year of production.

The latest collection is a spring-ready dream, complete with popping florals, bold stripes, and versatile denim pieces. The standout piece, though — at least to me — is this sky blue, ‘70s collar sweater dress that I just can’t stop wearing.

When it comes to getting dressed for the office, I sometimes find myself falling into a pattern of mixing and matching my monochromatic basics, which, while functional, is a routine that lacks in inspiration. The Karla dress, as my new favorite work go-to is called, has changed that.

Since adding this midi-length knit number to my wardrobe, I’ve found myself reaching for it more readily than the jeans and blouses that otherwise dominate my Monday to Friday. For one, it’s extremely comfortable. The rayon-nylon blend fabric feels fantastic against my skin — cooling, even — and the gentle stretch means this piece doesn’t pinch or squeeze uncomfortably.

Second of all, it’s also extremely flattering. The thick, stretchy material skims over my curves, and the column-like cut flares out ever so slightly around my calves. Its self-tie fabric belt allows me to cinch at my natural waist and create a feminine silhouette in a piece that’s otherwise boxy, plus the sleeves are the perfect work-appropriate length.

Most of all, it’s the dress’s soothing, retro colors that make me lean towards it like a magnet. A pale blue shade called “Fresco Blue” stands as the base, and mustard and cerulean accents adorn the collar and hemline. Additional accent shades of burgundy, coral, and white are striped eye catchingly along the mid-thigh. Why would I ever bother with boring black, white, and tan when there are colors that are so uplifting?

I’ve always admired Eva Mendes’ ability to put together an unimpeachable outfit (who else can pull off a headscarf in 2019?), so it’s fitting that she designed the dress that’s shaken my work wardrobe to its core. Usually listed at $80, you can shop the dress today for just $48 at New York & Company with code SPRINGITON40.

