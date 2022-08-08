Fashion Eva Longoria Just Wore the Only Dress You Need for the Rest of Summer It’s the hottest (er, coolest) thing about summer 2022. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer for InStyle, covering all-things style, beauty, and celebrity. She has more than 5 years of experience working in a fast-paced newsroom, and she's been strategically covering fashion and beauty shopping content for InStyle for over 2 years. Eva was originally born in Germany and moved to the United States when she was five. She is fluent in English and German and proficient in Spanish. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 8, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images It's been so hot on the East Coast these days that it's basically impossible to put anything on without breaking a sweat the second you step outside. I made the silly decision of wearing jeans during a recent Sunday brunch, and let me tell you, I will not make that mistake again. What will I be wearing instead, you ask? Eva Longoria's recent vacation outfit, that's what. Every now and then when I'm scrolling through social media, I stumble upon some very welcomed fashion inspiration — and Longoria's recent Instagram post gave me just that. The second my thumb landed on a beautiful photo of her in a breezy white dress with a fan in hand, I knew it was going to be my hero piece for the rest of summer. Longoria went with a linen maxi dress that had subtle waist cutouts and a V-neckline, and honestly, the best way to describe it is easy, breezy, and beautiful. While I'm not certain where her exact dress is from (though I will absolutely use my investigative skills to figure it out) I do know two things: 1) there are a plethora of similar options on the market, so I don't think I'll have a problem finding one for me, and 2) once I get my new white summer dress, it's all I'll wear through September. Because frankly, it's too hot to wear anything else. I'm ashamed to admit that up until seeing Longoria's Instagram post, I had, in fact, been sleeping on the white summer dress trend, which is actually genius for a number of reasons. White reflects sunlight — unlike black that traps heat from the sun — and that's why I'm declaring LWDs are way better than LBDs during this time of year. White fabric also doesn't show sweat marks as easily, looks elegant, and makes your summer tan pop. Basically, there's no reason not to wear white summer dresses now, and luckily, I've found some of the best on the internet. Below, shop white summer dresses that will be a total game changer in your summer routine. Excuse me while I buy two more. La Ligne Convertible Linen Blend Dress Courtesy Shop now: $550; nordstrom.com Madewell Linen & Cotton Princess Seamed Midi Dress Courtesy Shop now: $66 (Originally $110); nordstrom.com Wayf Rae Cutout Midi Dress Courtesy Shop now: $89; nordstrom.com Reformation Lucila Ruffle Linen Dress Courtesy Shop now: $248; nordstrom.com Splendid Mirage Tiered Midi Dress Courtesy Shop now: $94 (Originally $188); nordstrom.com Staud Carina Cutout Midi Dress Courtesy Shop now: $375; nordstrom.com Faherty Lakeview Cotton Gauze Sundress Courtesy Shop now: $178; nordstrom.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit