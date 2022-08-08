Eva Longoria Just Wore the Only Dress You Need for the Rest of Summer

It's been so hot on the East Coast these days that it's basically impossible to put anything on without breaking a sweat the second you step outside. I made the silly decision of wearing jeans during a recent Sunday brunch, and let me tell you, I will not make that mistake again. What will I be wearing instead, you ask? Eva Longoria's recent vacation outfit, that's what.

Every now and then when I'm scrolling through social media, I stumble upon some very welcomed fashion inspiration — and Longoria's recent Instagram post gave me just that. The second my thumb landed on a beautiful photo of her in a breezy white dress with a fan in hand, I knew it was going to be my hero piece for the rest of summer.

Longoria went with a linen maxi dress that had subtle waist cutouts and a V-neckline, and honestly, the best way to describe it is easy, breezy, and beautiful. While I'm not certain where her exact dress is from (though I will absolutely use my investigative skills to figure it out) I do know two things: 1) there are a plethora of similar options on the market, so I don't think I'll have a problem finding one for me, and 2) once I get my new white summer dress, it's all I'll wear through September. Because frankly, it's too hot to wear anything else.

I'm ashamed to admit that up until seeing Longoria's Instagram post, I had, in fact, been sleeping on the white summer dress trend, which is actually genius for a number of reasons. White reflects sunlight — unlike black that traps heat from the sun — and that's why I'm declaring LWDs are way better than LBDs during this time of year. White fabric also doesn't show sweat marks as easily, looks elegant, and makes your summer tan pop. Basically, there's no reason not to wear white summer dresses now, and luckily, I've found some of the best on the internet.

Below, shop white summer dresses that will be a total game changer in your summer routine. Excuse me while I buy two more.

La Ligne Convertible Linen Blend Dress

Courtesy

Shop now: $550; nordstrom.com

Madewell Linen & Cotton Princess Seamed Midi Dress

Courtesy

Shop now: $66 (Originally $110); nordstrom.com

Wayf Rae Cutout Midi Dress

Courtesy

Shop now: $89; nordstrom.com

Reformation Lucila Ruffle Linen Dress

Courtesy

Shop now: $248; nordstrom.com

Splendid Mirage Tiered Midi Dress

Courtesy

Shop now: $94 (Originally $188); nordstrom.com

Staud Carina Cutout Midi Dress

Courtesy

Shop now: $375; nordstrom.com

Faherty Lakeview Cotton Gauze Sundress

Courtesy

Shop now: $178; nordstrom.com