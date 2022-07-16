Queen Letizia and Jill Biden Twinned in This Classic Sandal That Returns Like Clockwork Every Summer

If you don’t own a pair yet, you’re seriously missing out.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas

Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer for InStyle, covering all-things style, beauty, and celebrity. She has more than 5 years of experience working in a fast-paced newsroom, and she's been strategically covering fashion and beauty shopping content for InStyle for over 2 years. Eva was originally born in Germany and moved to the United States when she was five. She is fluent in English and German and proficient in Spanish.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 16, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Queen Letizia and Jill Biden Espadrilles
Photo: Getty Images

Finding comfy summer shoes sounds easy in theory, but the second you start looking — be it online or in a store — you realize that the "easy" task is anything but. So many options, so little time!

But even with the seemingly endless of options to choose from, like sensible flats, controversial cork wedges, and trusty white sneakers, Queen Letizia and Jill Biden recently wore a nearly identical pair of shoes that proves this warm-weather option should not to be underestimated.

Early this month, First Lady Jill Biden jetted across the Atlantic Ocean to attend the NATO Summit in Spain. Naturally, Queen Letizia of Spain was also there, and both ladies looked as stunning as ever for the occasion; Letizia wore a polka-dot midi dress with belt detail, while Biden wore a floral-print Oscar de la Renta number that also had a belted waist. But that's not the only thing their outfits had in common: Both rounded out their outfits with neutral-colored espadrilles, a long-time royal favorite.

Jill's pink pair of low-heeled espadrilles were from Castañer, a brand Anne Hathaway, Kate Middleton, Pippa Middleton, and Emily Ratajkowski have all worn. And though the brand behind Letizia's lace-up wedges remains a mystery, they look very similar to this pair from Soludos, another brand celebrities often turn to for top-quality espadrilles.

Espadrilles are a quintessential summer shoe. The breathable cotton upper is lightweight enough to wear in the scorching heat, the signature lace-up detail adds an eye-catching touch when worn with dresses or skirts, and the classic jute rope sole screams, "I'm ready for beach season!" They obviously look good, but they're also super comfy, come in a range of heel heights (low wedges á la Biden or a higher one like Letizia's), and are relatively affordable. And as a final point: If this footwear style is good enough for these two powerful women, it's definitely good enough for us.

Shop some of our favorite summer espadrilles starting at $35, below.

Caslon Sagittario Wedge Espadrille

Queen Letizia Espadrilles
Courtesy

Shop now: $35 (Originally $70); nordstrom.com

Soludos Wedge Lace-Up Espadrille Sandal

Queen Letizia Espadrilles
Courtesy

Shop now: $115; nordstrom.com and amazon.com

Toni Pons 'Ter' Slingback Espadrille Sandal

Queen Letizia Espadrilles
Courtesy

Shop now: $110; nordstrom.com

Vince Camuto Leera Espadrille Wedge Sandal

Queen Letizia Espadrilles
Courtesy

Shop now: $59 (Originally $99); amazon.com

Aldo Efemina Espadrille Platform Wedge Sandal

Queen Letizia Espadrilles
Courtesy

Shop now: $90; nordstrom.com

Vince Camuto Meddrina Ankle Strap Sandal

Queen Letizia Espadrilles
Courtesy

Shop now: $47 (Originally $79); nordstrom.com

Toni Pons 'Caldes' Linen Wedge Sandal

Queen Letizia Espadrilles
Courtesy

Shop now: $120; nordstrom.com

Jeffrey Campbell Sailboat Ankle Strap Wedge Sandal

Queen Letizia Espadrilles
Courtesy

Shop now: $130; nordstrom.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie Wore the Low-Key Version of This Quintessential Summer Shoe
Amal Clooney Wedges on Sale
This Amal Clooney-Approved Summer Sandal Is Debatable, but It's Also Just $22 for Prime Day
Early PD Editor-Loved Deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Deals I'm Buying From the Early Prime Day Sale
Early APD Deal: Amal Clooney Loved PVC Sandals
Amal Clooney and Hailey Bieber Keep Wearing This Barely There Shoe Style, and It's on Sale Starting at $32
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon Wore the No-Fail Summer Outfit Everyone Should Have on Rotation
Early Prime Day Fashion Deals
This Is Your Last Chance to Shop Incredible Early Fashion Deals for Up to 62% Off Before Prime Day Begins
Fashion Writer Prime Day Deals Editor's Picks
I'm a Fashion Writer Who Never Shops on Amazon, and Even I Can't Resist These 7 Prime Day Deals
Meghan Markle Summer Sandal
Meghan Markle Wore the Most Practical Summer Vacation Sandal Complete With One Surprising Detail
Amazon Secretly Put Designer Clothes and Shoes on Sale for Up to 52% Off Ahead of Prime Day
Amazon Secretly Put Designer Clothes and Shoes on Sale for Up to 52% Off Ahead of Prime Day
Amal Clooney wedge trend
Amal Clooney Is Making a Case for This Hotly Contested Summer Shoe Trend
Kate Middleton espadrilles
Kate Middleton Just Wore Her Go-To Espadrille Wedges Again, and Amazon Has a Similar $135 Version
Jennifer Lopez Wedge Sandals
Jennifer Lopez Is Officially On-Board with This Controversial Summer Shoe
Celebs in Thong Sandals
Supermodels and Celebrities Are Wearing This Divisive Summer Sandal Like It's Nobody's Business
Amazon Summer Style Guide
Amazon Finally Launched Its Summer Fashion Guide, and It's Full of the Season's Biggest Trends
Most-loved Shopbop fashion
These Customer-Loved Warm-Weather Pieces Are Selling Fast — Get Them Before They're Gone
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway Wore the $13 Sandal Trend With a Hidden Meaning on a Rare Outing