Queen Letizia and Jill Biden Twinned in This Classic Sandal That Returns Like Clockwork Every Summer

Finding comfy summer shoes sounds easy in theory, but the second you start looking — be it online or in a store — you realize that the "easy" task is anything but. So many options, so little time!

But even with the seemingly endless of options to choose from, like sensible flats, controversial cork wedges, and trusty white sneakers, Queen Letizia and Jill Biden recently wore a nearly identical pair of shoes that proves this warm-weather option should not to be underestimated.

Early this month, First Lady Jill Biden jetted across the Atlantic Ocean to attend the NATO Summit in Spain. Naturally, Queen Letizia of Spain was also there, and both ladies looked as stunning as ever for the occasion; Letizia wore a polka-dot midi dress with belt detail, while Biden wore a floral-print Oscar de la Renta number that also had a belted waist. But that's not the only thing their outfits had in common: Both rounded out their outfits with neutral-colored espadrilles, a long-time royal favorite.

Jill's pink pair of low-heeled espadrilles were from Castañer, a brand Anne Hathaway, Kate Middleton, Pippa Middleton, and Emily Ratajkowski have all worn. And though the brand behind Letizia's lace-up wedges remains a mystery, they look very similar to this pair from Soludos, another brand celebrities often turn to for top-quality espadrilles.

Espadrilles are a quintessential summer shoe. The breathable cotton upper is lightweight enough to wear in the scorching heat, the signature lace-up detail adds an eye-catching touch when worn with dresses or skirts, and the classic jute rope sole screams, "I'm ready for beach season!" They obviously look good, but they're also super comfy, come in a range of heel heights (low wedges á la Biden or a higher one like Letizia's), and are relatively affordable. And as a final point: If this footwear style is good enough for these two powerful women, it's definitely good enough for us.

Shop some of our favorite summer espadrilles starting at $35, below.

