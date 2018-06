Erin's Spring Budget: $400

14 of 19 Time Inc. Digital Studio; Imaxtree; Getty Images

Erin Sumwalt, Market Director

"I already have all my clothes and accessories for work and events, so I'm focusing on casual weekend and travel items."



HER SPRING INSPIRATION (clockwise from top): "While visiting a friend in Monaco, I snapped this picture because the pastel colors-pinks, yellows and blues-were so gorgeous."



"The Salvatore Ferragamo show did the bohemian vibe in a chic, not grungy, way."



"I keep this Louise Dahl-Wolfe photo tacked above my office desk. It reminds me to plan more vacations."