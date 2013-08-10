Put a Ring On It! Neil Lane Talks the Biggest Bridal Jewelry Trends, Plus His Collection for Kay Jewelers

Neil Lane knows a thing or two about what makes women say "I do" -- the designer is the unproclaimed king of bridal jewelry, and is responsible for the many lust-worthy sparklers we've seen adorning the lobes, necks, and wrists of the Hollywood elite. The past was Lane's muse for his latest collection with Kay Jewelers, and the elements from the 1920s, Edwardian 1900s and late Victorian era were right in line with the vintage-inspired jewelry trends of today. "I used old techniques, like polishing, adding detail, mill graining and engraving—they haven’t been used in bridal on a big level," he told InStyle.com. "To make something relevant, you need to go back to the past and make it relevant for the future, so I’m taking 'vintage' ideas and bringing them to today." Lane noted that rose gold, stacking rings together and mixing metals were among the hottest bridal jewelry trends right now—all of which he has included in his designs (example: Desiree Hartsock's sparkler on The Bachelorette). And although round and princess cuts are still the biggest in demand, emerald, oval, marquis and cushion cuts are swiftly rising through the ranks. “Now you don’t have to just love the guy, you can love your ring, too,” he joked. The Neil Lane x Kay Jewelers collection is available at kay.com and Kay Jewelers stores nationwide, ranging between $300 and $2,599 for non-bridal jewelry and between $2,600 and $7,499 for bridal. Click the photo to see every piece in detail!

MORE:

• Neil Lane x Kay Jewelers First Collection

• Sofia Vergara's Epic Emmys Diamonds

• Behati Prinsloo's Engagement Ring