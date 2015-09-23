Empire's Most Memorable Season 1 Fashion Moments

Details from Empire’s highly-anticipated second season have begun to drip and drop onto our desks, but before we can begin to dish on the juiciest moments to come, we can’t help but look back at the chicest and most over-the-top looks from the show’s inaugural season.

Empire's storyline, which follows the Lyon family and their quest to keep their Empire record label on top, delivers an endless supply of hilarious and emotional scenes, including Cookie Lyon (Taraji P. Henson) beating her son (Bryshere Y. Gray) with a broom, Jamal (Jussie Smollett) coming out as gay to his family, and an inimitable mix of murder, adultery, racial tension, and plenty of pizzazz. And while the story itself deserves plenty of attention, we're also obsessed with each episode's A+ fashion. Night after night, Cookie’s style grew more glamorous, with head-to-toe cheetah print ensembles, deep-V jumpsuits, overtly ornate accessories, and red-carpet ready gowns. The family’s matriarch wasn’t the only queen of fashion, either. The gentlemen maintained a mix of boardroom-ready suits thrown in with heavy gold chains and leather-detailed trousers that matched their hardcore performances. For other leading ladies like Camilla Marks (Naomi Campbell), Tiana Brown (Serayah McNeill), and Anika Calhoun (Grace Gealey), fur stoles, embellished mini-skirts, and plunging necklines did the trick.

Cookie returns armed with a new selection of foul-mouthed one-liners Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

