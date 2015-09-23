Empire's Most Memorable Season 1 Fashion Moments

Jonathan Borge
Sep 23, 2015 @ 2:00 pm

Details from Empire’s highly-anticipated second season have begun to drip and drop onto our desks, but before we can begin to dish on the juiciest moments to come, we can’t help but look back at the chicest and most over-the-top looks from the show’s inaugural season.

Empire's storyline, which follows the Lyon family and their quest to keep their Empire record label on top, delivers an endless supply of hilarious and emotional scenes, including Cookie Lyon (Taraji P. Henson) beating her son (Bryshere Y. Gray) with a broom, Jamal (Jussie Smollett) coming out as gay to his family, and an inimitable mix of murder, adultery, racial tension, and plenty of pizzazz. And while the story itself deserves plenty of attention, we're also obsessed with each episode's A+ fashion. Night after night, Cookie’s style grew more glamorous, with head-to-toe cheetah print ensembles, deep-V jumpsuits, overtly ornate accessories, and red-carpet ready gowns. The family’s matriarch wasn’t the only queen of fashion, either. The gentlemen maintained a mix of boardroom-ready suits thrown in with heavy gold chains and leather-detailed trousers that matched their hardcore performances. For other leading ladies like Camilla Marks (Naomi Campbell), Tiana Brown (Serayah McNeill), and Anika Calhoun (Grace Gealey), fur stoles, embellished mini-skirts, and plunging necklines did the trick.

Cookie returns armed with a new selection of foul-mouthed one-liners Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

Fashion Face-Off 

Naomi Campbell portrayed Camilla Marks, a fur-loving woman who dated Cookie's son, Hakeem. Dressed in their crisp white, party-ready ensembles, the two battle it out at Empire's White Party. 

Nothing but Fur

Cookie sported a vintage fur coat and scintillating Victoria's Secret lingerie. 

Dripping in Gold 

While she wasn't a fixture across the entire season, Campbell's character, Camilla Marks, repeatedly wore head-turning looks, like this metallic gold romper. 

Wild Child

Across Season 1, Cookie repeatedly proved to be unafraid of bold fashion choices. This head-to-toe cheetah-print look is a prime example. 

J.Hud in White Leather

Jennifer Hudson was just one of several celebrities who made guest appearances on the show. As Michelle White, Hudson plays a new artist who's just joined the Empire label. Here, Hudson's stylist brought in a custom white leather dress. 

Violently Violet

Cookie and Anika despised each other, hence why it was a comedic choice to dress them both in a rich purple. 

A Standout 'Do

Cookie's sassy assistant, Porsha Taylor, clearly takes after her boss with a passion for animal prints and a touch of fur. 

Boardroom-Ready

Lucious and Anika have a knack for polished ensembles, all of which easily translated from early morning office meetings to evening concert performances. 

Musically Inclined

Empire's breakout musician, Tiana Brown, killed it with over-embellished pieces like this gilded mini-skirt and matching black crop top. Hakeem, who dated Tiana on and off, also took on the mogul look with loose-fitting T-shirts, gold accessories, and leather hats.

CEO Eye Candy

Lucious's older son, Andre, was rarely seen without a suit and tie. 

Model Behavior

Despite her mischievous ways, Camilla knows exactly how to grab everyone's attention. The secret? Body-hugging pieces. 

Designer Duds

Cookie marched into the boardroom wearing a BCBG cape, Roberto Cavalli dress, and Christian Louboutin shoes. 

Elle Dallas

One of Empire's most iconic artists, Elle Dallas (Courtney Love) made her way across the screen in this unforgettable Haute Hippie dress and a vintage fur coat. 

White and Gold

Cookie once more dripped in fur for Empire's White Party. Similarly, Jamal fit the evening's theme in a matching ensemble. 

Happily Engaged

When Lucious asked Anika to be his wife, the beauty sported this silver metallic number with matching chandelier earrings. 

Cool Cutouts

At the infamous White Party, Anika once more gave us a fashion moment in this white design. 

Accessories Overload

As seen here, Cookie's signature look also relied on a handful of accessories that for anyone else may have been one too many. 

Chic Chains

Rita Ora played herself and debuted a sexy, slit dress with metallic chain detailing. 

Fur-ever

Whether she paired them with just lingerie or a colorful graphic shirt, Cookie never let go of her oversized fur coats. 

Angelic Angie

As a member of Empire's inner circle, Angie (Mary J. Blige), stunned in a white jumpsuit and statement necklace. 

Heavy Metal Lover

Hakeem may have been bruised from an altercation, but Lucious's son still took after his stylish father with a metallic jacket and matching gold pants. 

Jumpsuit Jungle

Despite her spiraling emotions, Cookie managed to look flawless in this Diane von Furstenberg jumpsuit and oversized Chanel necklace. 

Lovely in Lace

For the season's finale, Cookie slipped into a showstopping Galia Lahav number. 

