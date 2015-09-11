Emmys 2015 Spotlight: Heidi Klum's Best Red Carpet Looks Ever 

Heidi Klum has been nominated for an Emmy award a whopping 17 times for her reality competition show Project Runway. Now the supermodel, who won once in 2013, is up for two Emmys this year as both executive producer and host of the TV program. Aside from the aspiring designers' riveting creations, what keeps us tuning in is Klum's knockout style.

She's got the gusto—and body—to pull anything off. Sparkles, skin, and sexy silhouettes define her style both on-air and on the red carpet. Her fashion history boasts an abundance of bold design elements including sequins, fringe, vibrant colors, and thigh-high leg slits galore. Two unforgettable looks that epitomize her taste are above: a shimmering gold Julien Macdonald dress worn to the 2011 Grammy Awards and a sultry red Atelier Versace gown worn earlier this year at the Golden Globes.

