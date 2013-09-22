Emmys 2013 Fashion: See All the Red Carpet Photos Here!

Steve Granitz/WireImage; John Shearer/AP Images (2); Michael Buckner/Getty
Jennifer Davis
Sep 22, 2013 @ 7:38 pm

The biggest stars in television are arriving at the Nokia Theater in Los Angeles for the 65th Annual Primetime Emmys, and we have all of the details on what they’re wearing as they make their way down the red carpet. Park and Recreations star Aubrey Plaza wore a lace Marios Schwab dress, one of the night's presenters and New Girl actress Zooey Deschanel went for an ice blue J. Mendel blue gown, Project Runway super host Heidi Klum sparkled in a sexy pomegranate design by Versace, and Mad Men's Jessica Paré looked gorgeous in an Oscar de la Renta dress straight from the spring 2014 runway. Click through the gallery to see what everyone wore down the red carpet!

MORE:
• Allison Williams' ODLR Emmys Moment
• Our Fave Looks From This Year’s Nominated Shows
 Incredible Emmys Jewelry Through the Years

1 of 22 John Shearer/Invision for Academy of Television Arts & Sciences/AP Images

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum in Versace (in a color her 'Project Runway' co-host Tim Gunn dubbed "pomegranate").
Advertisement
2 of 22 John Shearer/Invision for Academy of Television Arts & Sciences/AP Images

Claire Danes

Claire Danes in Armani Prive and Neil Lane jewelry.
3 of 22 John Shearer/Invision for Academy of Television Arts & Sciences/AP Images

Zooey Deschanel

Zooey Deschanel in a J. Mendel gown, Chanel ring, and Edie Parker clutch.
Advertisement
4 of 22 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Rose Byrne

Rose Byrne in Calvin Klein with Tiffany & Co. jewels and a Jimmy Choo clutch.
Advertisement
5 of 22 Gilbert Flores/Broadimage

Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara in Vera Wang and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.
Advertisement
6 of 22 John Shearer/Invision/AP Images

Christina Hendricks

Christina Hendricks in a Christian Siriano gown with an Edie Parker clutch.
Advertisement
7 of 22 John Shearer/Invision for Academy of Television Arts & Sciences/AP Images

Allison Williams

Allison Williams in a Ralph Lauren gown with Fred Leighton jewelry.
Advertisement
8 of 22 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Anna Gunn

Anna Gunn in Romona Keveza and Irene Neuwirth jewels with a Kotur clutch.
Advertisement
9 of 22 John Shearer/Invision/AP Images

Lena Dunham

Lena Dunham in a Prada gown and Neil Lane stud earrings.
Advertisement
10 of 22 John Shearer/Invision for Academy of Television Arts & Sciences/AP Images

Julie Bowen

Julie Bowen in Zac Posen and Jacob & Co. jewelry.
Advertisement
11 of 22 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Tina Fey

Tina Fey in a custom-made Narcisco Rodriguez gown and Fred Leighton jewels.
Advertisement
12 of 22 BEImages/Jim Smeal

Elisabeth Moss

Elisabeth Moss in an Andrew Gn gown and Neil Lane jewelry.
Advertisement
13 of 22 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Alyson Hannigan

Alyson Hannigan in a Marchesa gown with a Marchesa clutch and Jay Carlile jewels.
Advertisement
14 of 22 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Connie Britton

Connie Britton in a Naeem Khan gown with Kathy Waterman jewelry and a Stuart Weitzman clutch.
Advertisement
15 of 22 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Allison Janney

Allison Janney in Lorena Sarbu and Martin Katz jewelry.
Advertisement
16 of 22 John Shearer/Invision for Academy of Television Arts & Sciences/AP Images

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington in Marchesa and Fred Leighton jewelry with an Edie Parker clutch.
Advertisement
17 of 22 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne in Jenny Packham and Amrapali jewels.
Advertisement
18 of 22 John Shearer/Invision for Academy of Television Arts & Sciences/AP Images

Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke in Donna Karan Atelier and Forevermark diamonds.
Advertisement
19 of 22 John Shearer/Invision/AP Images

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood in Romona Keveza.
Advertisement
20 of 22 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling in Georges Chakra.
Advertisement
21 of 22 Adam Orchon/Sipa USA

Katrina Bowden

Katrina Bowden in Badgley Mischka and David Yurman jewels.
Advertisement
22 of 22 Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough in a Jenny Packham dress, Swarovski clutch and David Yurman jewelry.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!