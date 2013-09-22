Emmys 2013 Fashion: See All the Red Carpet Photos Here!

The biggest stars in television are arriving at the Nokia Theater in Los Angeles for the 65th Annual Primetime Emmys, and we have all of the details on what they’re wearing as they make their way down the red carpet. Park and Recreations star Aubrey Plaza wore a lace Marios Schwab dress, one of the night's presenters and New Girl actress Zooey Deschanel went for an ice blue J. Mendel blue gown, Project Runway super host Heidi Klum sparkled in a sexy pomegranate design by Versace, and Mad Men's Jessica Paré looked gorgeous in an Oscar de la Renta dress straight from the spring 2014 runway. Click through the gallery to see what everyone wore down the red carpet!

