This Foolproof 3-Part Outfit Formula Is Going Viral on TikTok, and It's All I Want to Wear Right Now

InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 9, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Instagram @emmachamberlain This summer, I tried to be reasonable when packing for my annual month-long trip to Spain with my family — I have a reputation of packing no flats or sneakers, and instead multiple pairs of uncomfortable platform shoes I don't wear. And every year, without fail my mom begs me to take a look at my luggage before we go to the airport, even though I am an adult woman. The popularization of ballet flats, jelly shoes, and Adidas Sambas has made me realize that vacation shoes don't have to be all that fancy. In fact, they'll help me achieve the effortless I-just-threw-this-on-to-go-down-to-the-beach vibe I anyway always strive for. I also found myself reaching for loafers and socks this time around, which I subconsciously have Emma Chamberlain to thank for. The YouTube star recently had a quote from her podcast Anything Goes With Emma Chamberlain go viral on TikTok. She says, "But if it's hot out, I basically wear the exact same thing: long skirt, scrunched up socks with a pair of loafers, and then a basic tank top — very, very basic, boring white tank top with a sophisticated, long skirt. I don't know! Give a long skirt a try." Chamberlain undoubtedly has the ability to influence an entire generation without even saying a word, so her speaking about her go-to look unsurprisingly made waves. TikTok users were quick to use her quote as a background sound, which has been added to over 2,000 videos, some of which have hundreds of thousands of views and tens of thousands of likes. In each one, users refer to Chamberlain's foolproof three-part formula to create the outfit for themselves. And while the look is no doubt simple, it works, and everyone puts their own spin on it. As for Chamberlain, she practiced what she preached while on vacation in the South of France. Almost all of her photos from the trip feature her wearing some iteration of this outfit. When posing on a scenic street near the ocean, she wore Sandy Liang's popular cut-out rib tank top, a bright green silk midi skirt, and a pair of chunky black tasseled loafers with socks. While petting a local cat, she swapped out the skirt for a pair of shorts and added a vintage Louis Vuitton Pochette Bag. Loafers and socks are typically used to complete the perfect fall look, but I've now decided I'll be packing a pair on every vacation I take from here on out, regardless of the season. And not only does it look great when it's hot out, but it'll easily work if you add another layer come fall, and another two layers come winter. It's the rare kind of outfit that doesn't feel out of place on a beach in the South of France or in the middle of a New York City street on a cold winter day. I've also learned it's the kind of outfit you won't get yelled at for packing — if anything, everyone told me how genius it was when I wore it on vacation. Thanks, Emma. 