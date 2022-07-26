EmRata Can't Stop Wearing Under-$70 Sneakers From This Classic Shoe Brand

If there's one thing we can count on when it comes to Emily Ratajkowski's style choices, it's wearing affordable sneakers. She's been spotted wearing under-$50 Supergas, walking her dog in classic Keds, and strolling around New York City in Reeboks. Most recently, the supermodel is finishing off her looks with Vans sneakers, and you can get similar pairs for less than $70.

In the past couple of weeks, EmRata wore both slip-on and lace-up sneakers from the classic brand. And while the exact pairs she owns are out of stock, you can get similar styles from Zappos, starting at $55.

Shop Under-$70 Vans Sneakers:

Slip-on sneaker fans should check out these classic canvas Vans that feature padded insoles and sock liners for a comfortable fit, plus rubber platforms and textured outsoles to prevent you from slipping. These simple sneakers would look great with everything from jean shorts and a T-shirt to a flowy summer midi dress.

To spice up the slip-on look, go with a pair of checkered Vans sneakers for $65. These sneakers are made with the same canvas material and padding as their solid-colored counterparts, but with a little extra flair. As one shopper said, they're "comfortable, sturdy, and come in pretty much every color and pattern you can think of."

And for those who prefer lace-up shoes, the Vans Old Skool sneakers make an excellent footwear choice. Available in black, white, and a few other colors, the low-tops have either a canvas or a suede upper with leather stripe details on both sides. They also have padding around the collar and insides for extra comfort, along with rubber platforms and outsoles. Thanks to their classic design, these sneakers will never go out of style.

Channel your inner EmRata and grab a pair (or two) of affordable Vans sneakers from Zappos to rock the rest of summer.