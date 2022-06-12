Emily Ratajkowski Is Bringing Back This Ultra-Comfy '90s Skirt Trend
I saw Emily Ratajkowski's recent outfit and felt all the feels, but I couldn't quite figure out why it bubbled up all these emotions. Yes, it's cute and colorful and all, but there was more to it that I wasn't able to put a finger on — until my mom pointed it out.
"Didn't you have that type of skirt when you were younger?" she asked me upon seeing the image of EmRata on my computer. Epiphany! It was! And that's why this ensemble was pulling on my nostalgic heart strings. Because the model was, in fact, wearing a bright-pink tube skirt that reminded me of the one I wore nonstop in the late '90s and early 2000s.
If you're not familiar with the tube skirt, allow me to explain. You know those tube tops that were an early aughts staple — the ones every famous pop star used to wear? Well, the tube skirt is basically the exact same, just a longer version of it. It has the same straight, form-fitting shape that makes it one of the most comfortable skirt trends. No wonder it's back for summer 2022.
EmRata wore her low-rise pink tube skirt, which is from French label MaisonCléo, with a bright-colored crop top and Salomon's famous hiking-inspired sneakers, though we could just as easily see this 'fit work with a pair of iconic slinky platforms. Yes, those ones.
It's worth mentioning that this isn't the first time Ratajkowski wore this throwback skirt, and she's also not the only celebrity who's brought the early aughts trend into the 2020s. Kim Kardashian has been known to play favorites with a maxi tube skirt, often pairing it with coordinating tank tops, and supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is also a tube skirt fan. Clearly, there's something to this no-fuss wardrobe staple, which is why we're predicting big things for it this summer.
Tube skirts come in all lengths, though we think the midi and maxi versions are the most reminiscent of the ones from bygone decades. Plus, they're more comfortable than minis, since you don't have to worry about a wardrobe malfunction.
Styling the tube skirt is also easy. Make like celebs and supermodels and wear it with a no-fuss tank top, opting for comfy sneakers or platform slides for an easygoing summer day. If you prefer to dress it up, swap the casual footwear for strappy heels à la Kardashian and Huntington-Whiteley.
All that to say, the tube skirt is uncomplicated and oh-so versatile, which means it's certain to get lots of wear this season and beyond. Shop some of our favorites from brands like Naked Wardrobe, Spanx, and Club Monaco, below.
MaisonCléo Fuchsia Pink Long Tube Mermaid Skin Skirt
Shop now: $171; maisoncleo.com
Urban CoCo Ribbed Knit Midi Tube Midi Skirt
Shop now: $20; amazon.com
Naked Wardrobe Elastic Lace Maxi Tube Skirt
Shop now: $42; nordstrom.com
MakeMeChic Basic Below Knee Pencil Skirt
Shop now: $28; amazon.com
Nordstrom Signature Cashmere-Blend Tube Skirt
Shop now: $160 (Originally $229); nordstrom.com
Naked Wardrobe Smooth Rich Midi Skirt
Shop now: $56; nordstrom.com
Spanx AirEssentials Midi Skirt
Shop now: $88; spanx.com
Club Monaco Rib Wool-Blend Tube Skirt
Shop now: $126 (Originally $180); nordstrom.com
Andamane Gisele Tube Skirt
Shop now: $192 (Originally $410); saksfifthavenue.com
