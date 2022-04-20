Emily Ratajkowski Launched a Collection With This Royals-Approved Sneakers Brand, and It's Already Selling Out
Emily Ratajkowski has been wearing Superga sneakers for years. Whether she throws them on with a pair of sweatpants or a flowy summer dress, Superga sneakers are clearly among EmRata's favorite comfy shoes. So, it only makes sense that she teamed up with the brand to design a collection of her very own styles.
The supermodel's collaboration with Superga includes the classic $65 Cotu Sneaker famously worn by both Kate Middleton and Princess Diana, as well original designs, like these white and beige trainers and lug-sole high-tops. Given the under-$140 price point and the supermodel stand of approval, these sneakers are already selling out fast. Be sure to check out Emily Ratajkowski's Superga collection below and grab your favorites before they're gone.
Shop Emily Ratajkowski x Superga Sneakers:
If athletic-inspired sneakers are your thing, we'd recommend the 4089 trainers, which feature white and beige color-blocking and a speckled outsole. In the photos, EmRata styled the sneakers with biker shorts, an oversized sweatshirt, and white crew socks. You could also dress them up with a floral midi dress and denim jacket this spring. Just note — they're not expected to ship out until May 10, so plan accordingly.
Shop now: $89; superga-usa.com
For an elevated spin on the classic Superga canvas sneakers, go with the 2750 Emily white ones. Unlike the typical 2750 Cotu Classics, these have light beige outsoles and contrasting trim throughout the upper part. Especially if you're headed back into the office this spring, these sneakers would make a great pair of commuting shoes that are sophisticated enough to keep on all day.
Shop now: $119; superga-usa.com
And if you already have your low-top sneakers covered for spring and summer, check out the 2636 Alpina high-tops. They feature the same white and beige color-blocking seen throughout the collection, and have 1-inch lug soles and a cotton insock. Take style inspo from EmRata and pair them with high-waisted, wide-leg pants, or let the shoes do the talking and wear them with a mini dress or denim cutoffs.
Shop now: $139; superga-usa.com
We can't guarantee how much longer these popular sneakers will stay in stock, so add your favorite shoes from Emily Ratajkowski's Superga collection to your cart before it's too late.