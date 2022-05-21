Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Controversial Sandal Trend That's Taking Over Hollywood
Emily Ratajkowski just wore my new favorite summer outfit, and her shoes of choice had a lot to do with why.
The model, who's basically out and about in New York City every single day, served up summer ease in a simple, three-piece look while walking through the streets of the Big Apple. She opted for a bright-red slip skirt, cropped beige tank top, and those hard-to-miss platform flip-flops that are set to be this season's biggest shoe trend (pun intended).
EmRata is the latest celeb to take her flip-flops to new heights, literally, but she certainly isn't the first to make a convincing case for this throwback footwear find that's got '90s and Y2K vibes written all over it. Kendall Jenner has also been playing favorites with the sky-high slides, pairing them with everything from wide-leg trousers to fitted midi dresses.
Bella Hadid is another big name who's proven she's totally here for the trend; she wore platform flip-flops with a bikini last summer, and though it's not quite swimwear weather on the East Coast yet, we have a feeling this combo is going to appear everywhere, on and off the coastline.
All that to say, platform flip-flops are just another example that break-your-ankle shoes are in and proof that fashion is cyclical; all those early aughts trends you wore in middle school are once again coming for your closet, shoes included.
If you didn't hold on to those iconic Rocket Dog flip-flops you wore to your after school mall hangouts in 2001, don't worry — brands are catching on and churning out their own takes on the platform flip-flop. Some feel a bit more elevated, like this pair from celeb-loved Vagabond Shoemakers while others are a bit more fun and flirty, like these Melissa slides.
Our advice when choosing a pair for yourself? Pick your preferred level of platform — which can range from a humble 1-inch sole to a big and bold 3 inches, and commit to it. No fear of heights allowed.
Chunky, inches-thick platform slides have been making a statement for a while, and though they were in hibernation during the winter months, they're back in a big way for summer 2022. Shop some of our favorites below before they inevitably all sell out.
