News Alert: EmRata Shares a Pic of the Other Fashionista in the Family

emrata/Instagram
Welcome to "Who Won Fashion Today," where we award the boldest, best dressed person of the day. Winning fashion doesn't necessarily mean you're wearing the most expensive, trendiest, or prettiest dress. Rather, we reward risk-takers—those that stay true to their personal style and make us go, "Now THAT is a LEWK.”

Ruthie Friedlander
Dec 27, 2016 @ 10:00 am

It's no secret where Emily Ratajkowski gets her good looks. All you have to do is take a look back at the below Instagram to see (pardon the reference, here) she got it from her mama. Talk about genetically blessed. 

Mama 👯

A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

On Monday Ratajkowski took to Instagram Stories to share an unbelievably stylish photo of, not herself, but her mother, Kathleen Balgley. And let me tell you folks, it's MAMA who Wins Fashion Today.

Sixty-something-year-old Balgley wears a Reformation-like ribbed black top with an attached choker—very EmRata, if you ask us. 

And we can't NOT talk about the beauty. Her lips are perfectly glossed and her hair is the epitome of the perfect pixie cut. Major #HairCutGoals. 

She's au naturel (according to Ratajkowski's caption), sexy, yet age appropriate, and most importantly noticeably comfortable in her own skin. YOU WIN, Kathleen!

9 Chic (and Affordable!) Leather Chokers That Fit Any Personality
<p>Fallon</p>
Fallon

An edgy option with hammered studs adorned throughout. The tie in the front adds a feminine touch.

$60; fallonjewelry.com

Courtesy
<p>Vanessa Mooney</p>
Vanessa Mooney

Simply loop this crystal-ended choker around your neck for an easy boho-chic look. 

$45; shopbop.com

Courtesy
<p>Ethique 212</p>
Ethique 212

This petite faux leather choker is simple and has an adjustable fit for those who don’t like so much pressure on their neck.

$55; shopspring.com

Courtesy
<p>Picks for Peace</p>
Picks for Peace

This leather tie choker with mini guitar picks on each end is the perfect blend of boho and rock 'n' roll. 

$40; picksforpeace.com

Courtesy
<p>JENNIFER ZEUNER</p>
JENNIFER ZEUNER

Style this double-wrapped black leather choker (with its tiny diamond pendant) with an LBD for the perfect date night look. 

$132; jenniferzeuner.com

Courtesy
<p>Only Love&nbsp;</p>
Only Love 

This understated, yet elegant choker is the perfect touch to any outfit.

$24; urbanoutfitters.com

Courtesy
<p>Eddie Borgo</p>
Eddie Borgo

For a touch of edge, look no further than this sophisticated choker.

$200; net-a-porter.com

Courtesy
<p>Express</p>
Express

Here is a wrapped brown leather option with a large clear stone pendant. Draw attention to it by pairing it with an easy bohemian dress with a plunging neckline.

$18 (originally $30); express.com

Courtesy
<p>Are You Ami</p>
Are You Ami

A delicate accessory for an effortlessly elevated touch to any everyday outfit. Tie it in a sweet bow or leave it hanging.

$49; areyouami.com

Courtesy
