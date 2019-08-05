The Vintage-Inspired Jeans Emily Ratajkowski and Kaia Gerber Wear Are 60% Off Right Now

Image zoom TheStewartofN-Y/Getty Images

If, like me, shopping for jeans is the bane of your existence, you’ve probably looked to celebrities for insight on what denim is actually worth your while. That said, Re/Done has long been on my radar as the upcycled and vintage-inspired brand to know.

Regularly worn by the likes of Emily Ratajkowski and Kaia Gerber, the self-proclaimed luxury label was founded online and began by selling reworked Levi’s jeans that somehow managed to look better after years of wear. Following the launch of its first non-vintage collection in 2016, Re/Done has become nothing short of a mainstay in the celebrity fashion scene.

Though the jeans usually come with a luxury price point, exact pairs worn by Ratajkowski and Gerber are on sale right now for up to 60 percent off at Farfetch. That’s a big deal — I haven’t seen a Re/Done deal this major since the brand’s 2018 holiday sale.

The pairs in question are the High Rise Skinny Jeans, worn by EmRata on a trip to Mexico back in January, and the Mid-Rise Kick Flare Jeans, which Gerber donned on a day out in New York City in May. Both styles give off some seriously retro vibes, and they appear to fit like a glove.

Though the discounts on the figure-hugging jeans are substantial, different sizes come with different prices. The skinny jeans range from $89 (originally $223) for a size 30 to $205 (originally $236) for a size 24, while the flares go from $186 (originally $286) for a 30 to a full price of $282 for a 25. Snag your preferred pair as soon as you can — given the rarity of these discounts and the scale of Ratajkowski and Gerber’s fanbases, we have a feeling these will go fast.

