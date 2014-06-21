Embrace the Start of Summer With These Adorable Fruit Motifs

Today marks the summer solstice (aka the first official day of summer and the longest day of the year), which means plenty of sweltering hot days are on the horizon. Fashion-wise, there are ways to embrace the start of the balmy season without resorting to sheer fabrics and hiked hems. Keep cool in the freshest way we know how—with a medley of fruit motifs, of course.

We found kiwi, banana, cherry, lemon, and pineapple prints speckled across shorts, tanks, dresses—you name it. And they're ripe for the picking.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Match the tropical heat with tropical fruit and stir up a refreshing fruit salad by way of your wardrobe with these 17 cool picks.