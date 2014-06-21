Embrace the Start of Summer With These Adorable Fruit Motifs

Andrea Cheng
Jun 21, 2014 @ 5:50 am

Today marks the summer solstice (aka the first official day of summer and the longest day of the year), which means plenty of sweltering hot days are on the horizon. Fashion-wise, there are ways to embrace the start of the balmy season without resorting to sheer fabrics and hiked hems. Keep cool in the freshest way we know how—with a medley of fruit motifs, of course.

We found kiwi, banana, cherry, lemon, and pineapple prints speckled across shorts, tanks, dresses—you name it. And they're ripe for the picking.

Match the tropical heat with tropical fruit and stir up a refreshing fruit salad by way of your wardrobe with these 17 cool picks.

1 of 17 Courtesy

Zara Crop Top

$40; zara.com
2 of 17 Courtesy

Nasty Gal Earrings

$15; nastygal.com
3 of 17 Courtesy

Pixie Market Playsuit

$62; pixiemarket.com
4 of 17 Courtesy

Topshop Skort

$68; topshop.com
5 of 17 Courtesy

Mango top

$25; mango.com
6 of 17 Courtesy

Asos Cross-Body Bag

$35; asos.com
7 of 17 Courtesy

Carven Skirt

$265; matchesfashion.com
8 of 17 Courtesy

Carven x Ancient Greek Sandals

$708; ancient-greek-sandals.com
9 of 17 Courtesy

Sessun Top

$238; otteny.com
10 of 17 Courtesy

River Island Skirt

$50; riverisland.com
11 of 17 Courtesy

Kate Spade New York Purse

$148; katespade.com
12 of 17 Courtesy

Mara & Mine Slippers

$350; maraandmine.com
13 of 17 Courtesy

Ruche Dress

$53; shopruche.com
14 of 17 Courtesy

J. Crew Tank

$40; jcrew.com
15 of 17 Courtesy

Topshop Dress

$72; topshop.com
16 of 17 Courtesy

Talbots Purse

$80; talbots.com
17 of 17 Courtesy

Asos Sneakers

$29; asos.com

