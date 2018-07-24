Eloquii Is Teaming Up With a Luxury Fashion Designer for Fall

As if Eloquii as a brand wasn't amazing enough of its own, the plus-size fashion retailer has increasingly become known for some of the best collaborations ever. They had a super-successful collaboration with Reese Witherspoon's Draper James (that gingham!) and then with Teresa Missoni (how chic!). And now, we're thrilled to exclusively announce their next partnership, this time with New York-based fashion designer Jason Wu.

Wu, a staple at New York Fashion Week, has dressed some of today's best-dressed women including Diane Kruger, Dakota Johnson, Emma Stone, and even former First Lady, Michelle Obama, so it's no surprise the brand tapped him for a Fall 2018 collection. The line comes at the perfect time as the discussion of inclusivity in fashion has been picking up momentum (finally!) in the last couple of years. And Wu is thrilled to bring his fashions to a larger group of women.

VIDEO: Jason Wu x ELOQUII Video

“Eloquii’s focus of designing for customers first, and valuing their importance aligns with that of my own,” says Wu. “I worked closely with the Eloquii design team to create a collection specifically for their customer and infused with the DNA of the house of Jason Wu. I've always been dedicated to celebrating the female form and look forward to extending my work with the Eloquii x Jason Wu collection.” (Check out one of Wu's beautiful pieces in the sketch above.)

Expect a variety of pieces from special occasion separates and dresses that perfectly combine Eloquii's and Jason Wu's aesthetic. “We love Jason Wu’s approach to designing beautiful clothes for women that celebrate their strength and sensuality," says Jodi Arnold, Creative Director at Eloquii. “This collection seamlessly blends Eloquii's fit expertise with Jason Wu’s coveted designs. We are excited to partner up to create elegant, yet accessible pieces in sizes 14-28.”

If you're anything like us, you'll be running to order these sure-to-be collectible pieces come fall. For now, sign up to receive exclusive updates at eloquii.com.