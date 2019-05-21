Elle Fanning’s 1950s-Inspired Cannes Look Took Over 400 Hours to Make

Image zoom Samir Hussein/WireImage

Every time we declare Elle Fanning's latest outfit the best one she's ever worn, the star somehow manages to top it. She's been on a serious fashion roll as of late, breaking out standout look after standout look, and there's no better example of this than the dreamy ensemble she wore to the screening of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood while at the Cannes Film Festival. It was as if Fanning had straight-up time traveled from the 1950s, walking the red carpet in a white organza shirt, dark blue tulle skirt, and a wide-brim hat, all from Dior Haute Couture.

It's good to know that all the effort that happened behind-the-scenes was worth it, as, according to Dior, 450 hours of work went into creating what Fanning wore. 200 hours were spent on the skirt alone — which required 50 meters (164 feet) of tulle — and 150 were spent on the shirt. Take a peek at the process, as well as the throwback look in full, ahead.

Elle looked super glamorous in this classic Dior ensemble.

She topped off her organza shirt and tulle skirt with a black macramé canage effect hat.

It all started with a sketch.

All that effort was definitely worth it.

You'll definitely want to zoom in on this stunning creation.

This Cannes look will surely go down in history.

The skirt included 164 feet of tulle.

Fanning's top was slightly sheer, thanks to the silk organza material.