Elisabeth Moss Dishes On Her Favorite Red Carpet Moments (and Her Love for Wearing Pajamas in Public)

Beau Grealy
Kelsey Glein
Apr 25, 2014 @ 5:50 am

Over the past seven years Elisabeth Moss has established herself as one of television's most intriguing characters, Peggy Olson, the secretary who rose to copy chief in Mad Men's male-driven world of 1960s advertising.

In the show's six seasons Peggy's style has evolved on screen (thanks to costume designer Janie Bryant), as Moss' has off-screen (with guidance from stylist Karla Welch). While the actress enjoys wearing a beautiful gown on the red carpetMoss calls the red chiffon Michael Kors creation she wore to the 2014 SAG Awards (pictured below) her favoriteshe states that getting to wear gorgeous dresses is just an added benefit to a career she loves. "It's not my job to be on any best-dressed lists, but it's nice," Moss tell Mike Sager in InStyle's May issue. "As a girl, it's a bonus that you do get to wear pretty things, but it's not why I got into this business."

While the actress may prefer pink or red strapless dresses for formal events, her off-duty style is much more relaxed. "I'm a big fan of pajamas. Like, oversize men's-style ones with the buttons. If I want to go one step up from there—meaning I could take this outside into the world—I'll do sweatpants and a hoodie."

Moss may be killing it on the red carpet, but Peggy is slaying it at the office in season seven of the hit series, and her success doesn't seem to be slowing anytime soon. Click through our gallery to see Elisabeth Moss dish on her personal favorite red carpet moments and Peggy's best looks from Mad Men!

Plus, check out Moss' full fashion spread and read our entire interview with the actress in InStyle's May issue, available on newsstands and for digital download now.

1 of 12 Mark Davis/WireImage

2014 SAG Awards

"This is my personal favorite awards show dress I've ever worn," Moss says of the Michael Kors creation. "It's red, chiffon, and strapless, which are three of my favorite things."
2 of 12 Jason Merritt/Getty

2014 Golden Globe Awards

"I accessorized this dress personally at the show with a Golden Globe. I think it was a nice touch?," Moss jokes of her J Mendel ensemble. "I loved the edgier feel of this look and it made me feel quite rebellious that night."
3 of 12 Steve Granitz/WireImage

American Film Institute Awards 2014 Luncheon

"This is a perfect example of something that I would wear on a night out, but would hesitate to wear on the red carpet," Moss shares of this Nonoo skirt. "I've been trying to show more of my own personal style on the red carpet and it's way more fun!"
4 of 12 JB Lacroix/WireImage

Audi 2014 Golden Globes Weekend Cocktail Party

"I'm more of a dress girl, but Karla Welch, my stylist, pushes me to do different things sometimes, which I need. Otherwise, I would wear a pink or red strapless dress everywhere I go," says Moss of this Georges Hobeika jumpsuit.
5 of 12 REX USA/Picture Perfect

2013 Emmy Awards

"This dress had a beautiful detail on the skirt that was mesmerizing. It was this very classic 50s silhouette with a modern edgy fabric, and I just felt like a princess in it. Which, let's be honest, every girl loves every once in a while," states Moss of this Andrew Gn gown. "I could have worn that dress for hours and hours. I didn't want to take it off!"
6 of 12 Carin Baer/AMC

Mad Men Season 1

"This was the 'Peggy dress' for quite a bit and was my absolute favorite," says Moss. "When I couldn't wear it anymore because the time period had moved on, we kept trying to find a dress as good as this one. It so perfectly emulated the beginning of Peggy's arc and established some of her signature style details: the color blue, the Peter Pan collar, the dropped waist, and always having some sort of button or bow detail somewhere on the dress. I miss that dress!"
7 of 12 Carin Baer/AMC

Mad Men Season 3

"This is a perfect example of an updated, slightly more grown-up version of the classic 'Peggy' dress."
8 of 12 Carin Baer/AMC

Mad Men Season 4

"This look marked the first time I really felt like we were in the 60s that I was familiar with from pop culture. It was the first time I wore something so cool and casual," she states. "Or at least, what Peggy would think was cool."
9 of 12 Carin Baer/AMC

Mad Men Season 4

"This look started the tradition of Peggy wearing navy and red (which we still do in season seven) and short sleeves," Moss shares. "It was one of my all-time favorite dresses. So simple and almost like a uniform. Stylish, but still youthful."
10 of 12 Carin Baer/AMC

Mad Men Season 5

"This was all about the representation of three different women of that era with three distinct styles. All feminine, all powerful, but in different ways," she says.
11 of 12 Carin Baer/AMC

Mad Men Season 6

"How cool was this?! This was the first time Peggy wore pants in the office," Moss says. "This was a monumental moment for my character and for me, and I can't imagine a more perfect pantsuit for that moment. I really felt like Barbara Walters."
12 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Mad Men Season 6

"This was the first time I got to show cleavage! But of course we had to have a pink bow to keep it in the Peggy family," Moss states.

