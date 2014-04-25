Elisabeth Moss Dishes On Her Favorite Red Carpet Moments (and Her Love for Wearing Pajamas in Public)

Over the past seven years Elisabeth Moss has established herself as one of television's most intriguing characters, Peggy Olson, the secretary who rose to copy chief in Mad Men's male-driven world of 1960s advertising.

In the show's six seasons Peggy's style has evolved on screen (thanks to costume designer Janie Bryant), as Moss' has off-screen (with guidance from stylist Karla Welch). While the actress enjoys wearing a beautiful gown on the red carpet—Moss calls the red chiffon Michael Kors creation she wore to the 2014 SAG Awards (pictured below) her favorite—she states that getting to wear gorgeous dresses is just an added benefit to a career she loves. "It's not my job to be on any best-dressed lists, but it's nice," Moss tell Mike Sager in InStyle's May issue. "As a girl, it's a bonus that you do get to wear pretty things, but it's not why I got into this business."

While the actress may prefer pink or red strapless dresses for formal events, her off-duty style is much more relaxed. "I'm a big fan of pajamas. Like, oversize men's-style ones with the buttons. If I want to go one step up from there—meaning I could take this outside into the world—I'll do sweatpants and a hoodie."

Moss may be killing it on the red carpet, but Peggy is slaying it at the office in season seven of the hit series, and her success doesn't seem to be slowing anytime soon. Click through our gallery to see Elisabeth Moss dish on her personal favorite red carpet moments and Peggy's best looks from Mad Men!

Plus, check out Moss' full fashion spread and read our entire interview with the actress in InStyle's May issue, available on newsstands and for digital download now.