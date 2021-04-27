Celebrities Are Fully Embracing Middle School Style With This Affordable Jewelry From Nordstrom
Lately, almost every popular piece of jewelry looks like it could have come out of one of those gumball machines that were everywhere in the ‘90s. Basically, if it doesn’t look like it’s made of clay and was something your Bratz doll would wear, then you might as well just forget about it entirely. The goal is to look as much like a Polly Pocket as possible.
We all know resin rings rule supreme at the moment, but a similarly middle school-chic style that’s been picking up is gold jewelry with funky, colorful beads and pearls. The style doesn’t take itself too seriously and features enough gold to give it some formality. One particular brand that’s all about this aesthetic is Éliou, which is available at Nordstrom and has been seen on so many celebrities.
Surprisingly, this celeb-loved jewelry brand has prices starting at just $68. Sophie Turner was spotted wearing a Éliou necklace while out with her stroller and Joe Jonas yesterday. That same day, Kendall Jenner was seen wearing a beaded Éliou necklace out in New York. In a recent selfie, Dua Lipa wore a bracelet by the label along with a fistful of La Manso rings, of course. Other Hollywood fans include Halsey, Dakota Johnson, Olivia Wilde, and the Hadid sisters.
This kind of jewelry fits in perfectly with all of the maximalist predictions for a post-pandemic uniform. It’s also bound to put you in a good mood upon wearing. It features rainbows and cute little phrases so, how could it not? Plus, if you’re looking for a statement-making trend that doesn’t instantly transform an outfit, look no further. It’s funky enough to add some color but not so over-the-top as to draw all of the attention.
And if you’re not entirely sold on the trend, you can buy an Éliou piece for just $68 and see how you feel after. At worst, someone sees you in the jewelry and mistakes you for a celebrity. And your Polly Pockets and Bratz dolls would be so proud.
Shop the affordable jewelry brand, below.