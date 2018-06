1 of 21 Courtesy (2); Dyad Photography

Editors' Summer Style Picks Under $100

Summer comes and goes so quickly, but the 2013 season's trends are here to stay. And the best part is, you won't have to spend a ton of money to keep looking fresh.



Check out our editors' selection of the best on-trend pieces-think bright colors, bold prints, ruffles and minimalist dresses-all under $100.