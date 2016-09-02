The 8 Fashion Pieces to Buy from Revolve's Labor Day Sale

Courtesy
Andrea Cheng (Text) and Steffi Lee (Market)
Sep 02, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

And the good news just keeps rolling in: Revolve, aka a favored go-to retailer for contemporary-cool fashion, is hosting one of its famous sales this Labor Day weekend, with select merchandise up to 60 percent off featured bands, like Mother, Tibi, and Clare V. That means, if you ever find yourself needing a break from impromptu bar crawls or beach bonfire fêtes (or whatever you have planned this holiday), the best kind of respite from non-stop partying is a non-stop shopping spree. 

To help you make sense of the hundreds of products available, we did our due diligence and curated a list of the best merch that we'd personally buy. Still in denial about the end of summer? Go for an off-shoulder LWD. Looking forward to fall? A sensible (and impossibly chic) timeless shirtdress or a breezy pair of culottes will make that transition easier. Scroll through to shop our picks from Revolve, and then head over to our A-to-Z guide of all the Labor Day sales that are happening all weekend long. 

1 of 8 Courtesy

L'ACADEMIE Shirtdress

L'Academie available at revolve.com $118 (originally $168) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 8 Courtesy

TULAROSA Off-Shoulder LWD

available at revolve.com $139 (originally $198) SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

MOTHER Chambray Shirt

Mother available at revolve.com $113 (originally $188) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 8 Courtesy

TIBI Sandals

Tibi available at revolve.com $163 (originally $325) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 8 Courtesy

VIKTORIA + WOODS Culottes

Viktoria + Woods available at revolve.com $169 (originally $259) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 8 Courtesy

BARDOT Denim Skirt

Bardot available at revolve.com $100 (originally $142) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 8 Courtesy

CLARE V. Clutch

Clare V. available at revolve.com $123 (originally $235) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 8 Courtesy

RAYE Espadrilles

Raye available at revolve.com $104 (originally $160) SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!