Shop InStyle Editor's Favorite Sunglasses

You know all those weird made-up sounding fashion holidays? Like "International T-Shirt Day," or "National Flip Flop Day?" We celebrate them all here at InStyle, simply because it gives us another reason to go shopping. But if we had to rank our favorite fashion-related holidays, number two would be National Sunglasses Day (because number one would obviously be Black Friday).

Here, scroll through and shop InStyle editors' favorite sunnies. It's the ultimate curation of the ultimate accessory. You're welcome.

1 of 10 courtesy

Remmy Sunglasses

"My face/head was really not made for sunglasses. It's nearly impossible for me to find a pair that doesn't leave me channeling Elton John or otherwise overwhelmed. Raen's Remmy style is the perfect shape and size for me, plus these come in a unique purple tint!" - Isabel Jones, Editorial Assistant

Raen $135 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 courtesy

Adam Selman x Le Specs Luxe Last Lolita Cat Eye Sunglasses

"Yes, these are the sunglasses you saw all over Instagram last year, but that's not going to stop me from wearing them this year. They're the perfect cat-eye shape and look amazing on everyone I've seen wearing them. I'm so obsessed with them, I even have them in two colors: black and red." - Erin Lukas, Associate Beauty Editor

Adam Selman X Le Specs $119 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 courtesy

Leonard Sunglasses

"Full disclosure, this brand was created by my cousin. HOWEVER, the pair I actually wear every single day, I found abandoned on the sidewalk. Yes, it was fate. They are round, tortoise-shell Leonard frames with reflective blue lenses, and they are the most flattering sunnies I've ever tried on, making even me—a high-strung, lifelong New Yorker—feel like a breezy Cali girl. (Bonus: I am NOT here for the tiny sunglasses trend, and super stylish while also not looking like a prop from The Matrix.)" - Romy Oltuski, Digital Features Director

Illesteva $177 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 courtesy

The Playa Sunglasses

"I love Quay sunglasses from Australia. My favorite style is the Playa which has cool mirrored lenses that change colors — from pink to bluish purple to yellowish rose." - Glynis Costin, West Coast Bureau Chief

Quay Australia $60 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 courtesy

Monaco Acetate Sunglasses

"Prism designer Anna Laub makes the best shades in the best colors and styles, which isn't suprising considering she is a former fashion journalist who knows what's up. I'm particularly keen on this pink pair for summer." - Sarah Cristobal, Executive Features Director

$234 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 courtesy 

Jackie Ohh Sunglasses

"My eyes are extremely sensitive to the sun so I need dark frames with just the right tint to avoid squinting everytime I leave the house. I've been eyeing these Jackie Ohh Ray-Bans because they look fun and functional. The only challenge will be to not lose them!" - Lauren Kane, Site Producer

Ray-Ban $188 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 courtesy

Adam Selman x Le Specs The Heartbreaker Cat Eye Sunglasses

"You've seen a different version on this list, but quite honestly, I can't say enough about how amazing these sunnies are. The OG's are great for their uber flattering shape, but this pair, with the adorable hearts, make them that much cooler. Is it crazy to buy multiple pairs of the same sunglasses? Maybe. But I'm doing it." - Ruthie Friedlander, Special Projects Director

Adam Selman X Le Specs $119 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 courtesy

 Grande Bande Sunglasses

"I’m obsessed with the trendy Jordan Askill x Le Specs Luxe sunnies. The oversized frame not only protects my eyes from sun rays but also serves as a way to make a bold fashion statement. They are super comfortable and fit me perfectly. Best shades I've ever owned! Get ready to receive loads of compliments." - Marina, Budarina- Sanchez, Deputy Chief of Reporters

Jordan Askill x Le Specs Luxe $129 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 courtesy

White Cat Eye Sunglasses

"If the sun's out, chances are I'm wearing my white Quay shades. The white color makes them easy to pair with anything, plus I love the way they pop against my skin." Alexis Bennett, E-Commerce Editor

Quay Australia X Desi $65 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 courtesy

Gregory Peck Sunglasses

"Oliver Peoples makes great frames that nod to the past, yet still feel completely modern. The "Gregory Peck" styles have always been my favorite. My guy friends are always stealing them too as they fit many different face shapes!" - Kristina Rutkowski, Market Editor

Oliver Peoples $365 SHOP NOW

