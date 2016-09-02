The 9 Pieces You Should Buy from H&M's Amazing Labor Day Sale

Courtesy
Andrea Cheng (Text) and Ann Jacoby (Market)
Sep 02, 2016

What a day to be alive: It's a new month, we're 24 hours away from freedom (also known as: the three-day-long Labor Day weekend), and—wait for it—H&M's epic Labor Day sale starts today. We didn’t think it was possible, but the ridiculously affordable fast-fashion retailer is marking down select goods and making them even more affordable. Yes, some even start as low as $5.

And it’s not stuff from the rejected pile of undesirables, either. No, it’s actually very good merchandise. There are oversize button-down shirts that are perfect for faking the Vetements look, ribbed-knit dresses that you can wear on its own while it's still 90 degrees out and with layers once fall officially kicks in, and very Gucci-esque tie-neck blouses that you can wear with a mash-up of prints for a maximalist aesthetic.

Basically, Christmas came early—shop H&M’s Labor Day up-to-60-percent-off sale from now through Monday, Sept. 9. Better yet? Use code 7804 at checkout for free shipping on all orders. If you’re unsure where to start, scroll through to see our picks. 

1 of 9 Courtesy

Oversize Button-Down Shirt

H&M available at hm.com $13 (originally $20) SHOP NOW
2 of 9 Courtesy

KICK-FLARE FRAYED JEANS

H&M available at hm.com $13 (originally $25) SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Lace Camisole

H&M available at hm.com $18 (originally $30) SHOP NOW
4 of 9 Courtesy

Rib-Knit Dress

H&M available at hm.com $20 (originally $35) SHOP NOW
5 of 9 Courtesy

Mock-Neck Sweater

H&M available at hm.com $18 (originally $30) SHOP NOW
6 of 9 Courtesy

Oversize Hoodie

H&M available at hm.com $25 (originally $40) SHOP NOW
7 of 9 Courtesy

COLOR-BLOCK SCARF

H&M available at hm.com $8 (originally $13) SHOP NOW
8 of 9 Courtesy

Bomber Jacket

H&M available at hm.com $25 (originally $35) SHOP NOW
9 of 9 Courtesy

Tie-Neck Blouse

H&M available at hm.com $13 (originally $25) SHOP NOW

