Stumped on What to Gift Mom? InStyle Editors Have You Covered

InStyle Staff
Dec 14, 2014 @ 8:07 pm

Let's be real: Shopping for the perfect holiday present is hard. Shopping for your mom? A near impossible task. After all, you want to blow her away with a timeless gift that she'll also happily use over and over again. Talk about pressure! We at InStyle know firsthand how difficult the search is, which is why we asked a few of our savvy staffers on the best accessories, products, and decor the number one lady in your life will adore. From a classic gold bangle to a sweet gingham robe, see our gift guide for mom ahead -- at every price range. Happy shopping!

Kate Spade New York Alice Street Leopard Print Bag

Sharon Clot Kanter, Senior Features Editor
“My mom's super picky when shopping for bags, so it's been hard to find her just the right one. She's ready to upgrade and I know this animal print carryall ($998; katespade.com) is perfect—it's roomy enough for all of her things (including tupperwares of snacks she carries everywhere), the print is classy and sassy just like her, and it's got a pocket in the front where she can stash her phone. (She needs it handy since I call all the time.)”
Eberjey Gisele PJSet

Dana Avidan-Cohn, Senior Market Editor/Digital Correspondent
"My mom loves pi's and these ($120; shopbop.com) are the most comfortable ones ever made!"
Dosa Khadi Tea Towels

Violet Gaynor, Senior Fashion Editor, InStyle.com
Not only are these minimalist-meets-rustic tea towels ($85/set of 3; tiinathestore.com) incredibly stylish, but they get softer with each washing.
Tiffany Atlas Narrow Open Bangle

Ali Pew, Fashion Editor
"This Tiffany bangle ($3,200; tiffany.com) is a classic! My mom will love how narrow it is to stack with a watch or another bracelet, never can wrong with jewelry!"
Crème de La Mer's The Regenerating Collection

Angela Matusik, Executive Editor, InStyle.com
“If your mom is a practical woman, like mine was, I would bet she would not want to splurge skin care cream ($295; cremedelamer.com). But if someone were to give her a jar, she'd use it religiously and be forever grateful.”
Laight & Mercer Hairbrush For Dry Hair

Angelique Serrano, Beauty Director
"My mom would never splurge on a hair brush, but this lightweight one from Laight amp Mercer ($80; laightandmercer.com) is so worth the investment. It only takes one pass through fine strands like ours to detangle without drawing an “ouch” from our mouths or a damaged strand from our heads."
Renee Glass

Joanna Joanna Bober, Life, Etc. Director
"I get my love for beautiful design for the home from my mother. Her rose garden is one of her great passions, and during the summer she'll put a few blossoms in a glass and the effect is so elegant. I look for amazing glassware and will buy just one or two vessels, imagining how her roses will look on display. This glass ($190/set of 2; neuegalerie.org) is perfect—the shape, the thinness of the glass. And she loves the Neue Galerie, where it's from."
Marni Midnight Navy Mink Fur Collar

Kahlana Barfield, Beauty Director
"A fur collar ($1,554; ssense.com) is an easy way to dress up any outfit. I have a similar one to this and my mother always tries to steal it. This year she's getting her own!"
Aerin Cream Shagreen Frame

Selene Milano, Senior Beauty Editor, InStyle.com
My mother always complains that we take all these beautiful photos but no one ever prints them out. I plan on making a gorgeous print of our family and framing it in this super chic shagreen frame ($260; aerin.com) from Aerin.
Araks Organic Kari Robe in Sea Gingham

Cindy Weber Cleary, Fashion Director
"Giving her something this pretty to wear at home is a little luxury ($308; araks.com)."

