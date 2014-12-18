Editors' Picks Gift Guide: Cindy Weber Cleary

For the holidays, we asked our editors to tell us what they’re coveting for the holidays—and what they’re planning on giving to all the special people in their life. Click through the gallery for some major seasonal inspiration from InStyle’s special projects editor, Cindy Weber Cleary.

PHOTOS: Editors' Picks Gift Guide: Special Projects Editor, Cindy Weber Cleary

1 of 10 Courtesy

For Mom

"Giving her something this pretty to wear at home is a little luxury ($308; araks.com)."
2 of 10 Courtesy

My Fantasy Gift

"This is so elegant ($3,000; tiffany.com). I'd wear it day and night, forever!"
3 of 10 Courtesy

My Style-Obsessed Gestie

"I love this Vince bag's versatility ($595; vince.com) and the color is gorgeous."
4 of 10 Courtesy

For a Co-Worker

"It's often hard to pick the right gift for a co-worker. For assistants, I think it's best to let them choose something for themselves ($100; americanexpress.com)."
5 of 10 Courtesy

For a Hostess

"I have received a gift of good Balsamic vinegar ($37; eataly.com) from a friend in Italy for years—and I can tell you, it goes a long way and is much appreciated."
6 of 10 Courtesy

For a Tween or Teen

"So there are no excuses for, 'my phone was dead!'($40; maison24.com)."
7 of 10 Courtesy

For the Man in My Life

"A handsome watch ($625; mrporter.com) for a handsome man! I love that it's an American brand."
8 of 10 Courtesy

Under $50

"A hand-written note ($20; sugarpaper.com) means so much more than an email. And elephants are good luck!"
9 of 10 Courtesy

For a Child

"What child doesn't love a fort ($159; landofnod.com)? And this is one his or her parents can love too. So chic!"
10 of 10 Courtesty

The Gift I'm Hoping to Get

"I love the Valentino bag ($1,665; valentino.com) because it's the perfect size, a classic design with a surprising color combo that will add a little pop to my mostly neutral wardrobe."

