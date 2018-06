"I get my love for beautiful design for the home from my mother. Her rose garden is one of her great passions, and during the summer she'll put a few blossoms in a glass and the effect is so elegant. I look for amazing glassware and will buy just one or two vessels, imagining how her roses will look on display. This glass ($190/set of 2; shop.neuegalerie.org ) is perfect—the shape, the thinness of the glass. And she loves the Neue Galerie, where it's from."