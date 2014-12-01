Editor's Picks Gift Guide: What Angela Matusik Is Giving (and Hoping to Receive!)

Angela Matusik
Dec 01, 2014 @ 9:01 am

For the holidays, we asked our editors to tell us what they're coveting for Christmas—and what they're planning on giving to all the special people in their life. Click through the gallery for some major seasonal inspiration from InStyle's executive editor of digital, Angela Matusik.

For a Child

“Our daughter received one of these felt superhero masks ($36; normanandjules.strolby.com) for her fourth birthday—and is still wearing two and half years later! Also, it’s from one of my gift go-to sources, strolby.com that lets you shop hip neighborhoods in Brooklyn and Austin from the comfort of your home.”
My Style-Obsessed Bestie:

“The bright colors of this Comme des Garçons pouch ($350; net-a-porter.com) will brighten your mood any day. It can carry your essentials on quick neighborhood jaunts or go inside your large everyday tote.”
The Gift I’m Hoping to Get

“I was reading a Katie Holmes interview the other day and she was raving about her how soft her feet were thanks to an at-home pedicure tool. Being a working mom (like Katie!) it’s hard to get a salon as often as I’d like and I walk a ton. A little foot pamper, instant smoothing would be such a treat ($199; sephora.com)."
My Fantasy Gift

“I tried these boots on in the store and they were like stepping into a warm cloud. They would make my commute—especially during the winter when I have to stand on a freezing cold train platform—painless (Fendi Fur-Lined Boots, $990; nordstrom.com)."
Under $50

“For anyone who loves food, Gabrielle Hamilton’s new book, Prune, named after her amazing New York restaurant is a must-have ($27; amazon.com). Not only does she share recipes to some of the dishes that made her famous, she’s an incredible writer and will inspire the gourmet in all us weekend chefs.”
For a Co-Worker

The team here at InStyle.com is always connected, and having a cozy pair of gloves ($78; echodesign.com) that will keep your fingers warm and touch pads clicking is an essential."
The Man in My Life

“My husband has been drooling over Shinola’s watches, but most of them are a touch too large in real life. This new sports version is streamlined and would look very handsome on his wrist (Shinola The Runwell Watch, $550; shinola.com).
For Mom

“If your mom is a practical woman, like mine was, I would bet she would not want to splurge skin care cream ($295; cremedelamer.com). But if someone were to give her a jar, she'd use it religiously and be forever grateful.”
A Hostess Gift

“You’ll be the most popular guest on the list if you walk in with a box of these chocolates (21 Piece Constellation Chocolate Collection, $75; ifonly.com). Each one is crafted by a different star chef, and delivers an amazing delight, such as: Michael Tusk’s Dark Chocolate with Earl Grey Tea and Orange Flower truffle, or Bobby Flay’s milk chocolate with almond and red chile caramel. Best of all, a portion of the sales goes to the Tipping Point which benefits non profits in the San Francisco Bay area.”
For a Tween or Teen

“Honoring Hello Kitty's 40th, these crazy cute headphones ($250; beatsbydre.com) will at least have everyone smiling as the teen in your life tunes you out. Just kidding. She won't do that, because after this gift you'll be her number-one favorite person, ever.”

