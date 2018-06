Editor's Picks Gift Guide: What Angela Matusik Is Giving (and Hoping to Receive!)

“You’ll be the most popular guest on the list if you walk in with a box of these chocolates (21 Piece Constellation Chocolate Collection, $75; ifonly.com ). Each one is crafted by a different star chef, and delivers an amazing delight, such as: Michael Tusk’s Dark Chocolate with Earl Grey Tea and Orange Flower truffle, or Bobby Flay’s milk chocolate with almond and red chile caramel. Best of all, a portion of the sales goes to the Tipping Point which benefits non profits in the San Francisco Bay area.”