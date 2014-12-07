Editors' Picks Gift Guide: Check Out Our Beauty Editor's Holiday Must-Haves

Dec 07, 2014

For the holidays, we asked our editors to tell us what they’re coveting for Christmas and what they’re planning on giving to all the special people in their life. Click through the gallery for some major seasonal inspiration from InStyle.com's senior beauty editor Selene Milano.

PHOTOS: Editors’ Picks Gift Guide: Beauty Editor Selene Milano’s Holiday Must-Haves

My Fantasy Gift

"Once upon a time I splurged on things like bags and jewelry. Now with two kids with a mile long Christmas list, I only shop for other people. If dreams came true, this gorgeous leopard tote (Saint Laurent, $3,950; ysl.com) would be under my tree."
The Man in My Life

"My husband pretends that our video game systems are for our son but I know the truth. The most fun gift I could give him is the new Playstation 4 ($400; bestbuy.com)."
For a Teen or Tween

"It's all about Ella Moss Girl for the tween girls in my life. This fitted fur coat ($108; ellamoss.com) is is super soft and can be dressed up or just worn with jeans."
Under $50

"I love stationery and send notes often. Sugar Paper has the loveliest embossed note sets with your initials ($26/6 cards; sugarpaper.com). Everyone appreciates new stationary!"
For Mom

"My mother always complains that we take all these beautiful photos but no one ever prints them out. I plan on making a gorgeous print of our family and framing it in this super chic shagreen frame from Aerin ($330; aerin.com)."
The Gift I'm Hoping to Get

"Photography is my favorite hobby. My iPhone usually takes good enough photos but I'd love to take amazing videos and get crystal clear still shots without having to carry around a bulky camera. The new GOPRO Hero 4 ($400; bestbuy.com) is number one on my wish list!"
A Hostess Gift

"Heirloom is the coolest company-I love bringing these state and city-shaped cutting boards when I'm invited somewhere. I sent my brother one in the shape of California and of course I use my Brooklyn board ($48; aheirloom.com) all the time."
For a Co-Worker

"I work with all women and we love following our horoscopes. I'm planning on giving my team these gorgeous customized foil-pressed astrology prints from Minted ($89; minted.com) along with this book ($12; barnesandnoble.com) by my favorite astrologers, The Astro Twins."
For a Child

"I want to encourage my kids to journal and write things down instead of constantly being on a device. I think these personalized glittery notebooks ($15; tinyprints.com) will do the tricks with my sparkle obsessed 9 year old."
My Style-Obsessed Bestie

"This mega kit ($656; neimanmarcus.com) is for my closest friend who is obsessed (who isn't?) with Tom Ford. This is a beauty gift set first-I can customize it with all her favorite shades right at counter."

