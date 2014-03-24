27 Must-Have Spring Pieces, All Under $100

Courtesy Photo (3)
Andrea Cheng
Mar 24, 2014 @ 8:30 am

Each season brings a new crop of trends and with it, an itch to shop every single must-have style and silhouette to hit the shelves. But let's be realistic: we don't have stacks of hundies to spare on a whole new wardrobe (however much we daydream). Instead, we tackled the major trends for spring and combed through every tried-and-true e-retailer to deliver 27 must-have pieces that don't exceed $100.

Spring Fashion

For crisp shirting, we found comfy tuxedo button-downs, pin-stripes washed in a pretty pastel, and one with eyelet detailing. We dived into the sporty trend as well, scoring finds that range from scuba-style dresses to sheer mesh tops. And we'd be remiss if we didn't acknowledge the flirtiest skirt of the season.

Set your sights on our budget-friendly picks that will make you (and your wallet) happy.

1 of 27 Courtesy Photo

Soft Tuxedo Shirt

Loft, cotton, $55; loft.com.
2 of 27 Courtesy Photo

Mini-Stripe Oxford

Gap, cotton, $50; gap.com.
3 of 27 Courtesy Photo

Eyelet Shirt

Joe Fresh, cotton, $39; joefresh.com.
4 of 27 Courtesy Photo

Two-Tone Peplum Dress

Zara, polyester, viscose, and elastane, $80; zara.com.
5 of 27 Courtesy Photo

Flared Blouse

Mango, cotton, $50; mango.com.
6 of 27 Courtesy Photo

Leather Look Pencil Skirt

River Island, faux-leather, $60; riverisland.com.
7 of 27 Courtesy Photo

Zip Up Scuba-Style Dress

Mossimo for Target, polyester and spandex, $30; target.com.
8 of 27 Courtesy Photo

Tipped Sweatshirt

J.Crew, cotton, $70; net-a-porter.com.
9 of 27 Courtesy Photo

Lasercut Mesh Top

Scotch amp Soda, polyester, $89; scotch-soda.com.
10 of 27 Courtesy Photo

Two-Tone Pleated Midi Skirt

River Island, polyester, $60; riverisland.com.
11 of 27 Courtesy Photo

Pleated Mini Skirt

Uniqlo, polyester, $30; uniqlo.com.
12 of 27 Courtesy Photo

Flared Skirt

AMBAR for Target, rayon, polyester, and spandex, $25; target.com.
13 of 27 Courtesy Photo

Striped Floral Tunic Dress

Warehouse, elastane and polyester, $68; warehouse.com.
14 of 27 Courtesy Photo

Floral Circle Skirt

HampM, polyester, rayon, and spandex, $15; hm.com.
15 of 27 Courtesy Photo

Floral Printed Tee

Ted Baker London, lyocell, $75; tedbaker-london.com.
16 of 27 Courtesy Photo

Mesh Stripe Top

Topshop, polyester, $50; topshop.com.
17 of 27 Courtesy Photo

Metallic Plunge Neck Maxi Dress

Boohoo, polyester and elastane, $50; boohoo.com.
18 of 27 Courtesy Photo

Two-Tone Aline Skirt

Topshop, cotton and acetate, $76; topshop.com.
19 of 27 Courtesy Photo

Jeweled Top

Zara, viscose, $60; zara.com.
20 of 27 Courtesy Photo

Jewel Embellished Bodycon Dress

River Island, polyester, $100; riverisland.com.
21 of 27 Courtesy Photo

Striped Necklace Tank

J.Crew, cotton, $85; jcrew.com.
22 of 27 Courtesy Photo

Faux-Leather Tank Dress

Zara, polyester, $80; zara.com.
23 of 27 Courtesy Photo

Fine-Knit Sweater

HampM, rayon and cotton, $30; hm.com.
24 of 27 Courtesy Photo

Cropped Lace Shirt

Warehouse, cotton and polyamide, $80; warehouse.com.
25 of 27 Courtesy Photo

Floral High Waist Shorts

Topshop, cotton and polyester, $68; topshop.com.
26 of 27 Courtesy Photo

Tweed Shorts

Loft, tweed, $50; loft.com for stores.
27 of 27 Courtesy Photo

Tailored Bermuda Shorts

Aritzia, Lyocell, $85; aritzia.com.

