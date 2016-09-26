Editor-Tested Shapewear For Every Concern

Shapewear: miracle fix or torturous ordeal? As most anyone who’s dabbled in the squeezy, stretchy, sucked in world of compression fabric can tell you, these two scenarios don’t live that far apart—and you definitely don’t want to get stuck in the wrong one. (No fashion moment is worth giving up drinks, dancing, and, uh, breathing at a party.)

To wit, our editorial team has bravely put a variety of smoothing silhouettes to the test. Read on to find out what works, what doesn’t work, and what level of restriction you’re actually signing up for.