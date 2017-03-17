Editor-Approved Pieces to Seriously Up Your Sleep Game

Courtesy (3)
Stephanie Araujo
Mar 17, 2017 @ 6:15 pm

Not unlike other holidays, World Sleep Day should be treated as an occasion—with proper accessories in tow. We've rounded up our picks for best sleep accessories, so you can snooze through the day in style.

VIDEO: Arianna Huffington Discusses Sleep on the Brain

From an ultra-luxe eye mask to a midnight eye cream, here are 13 items to seriously up your sleep game.

1 of 13 Courtesy

OLIVIA VON HALLE EYEMASK

Black. Out. Everything.

Olivia Von Halle $79 SHOP NOW
2 of 13 Courtesy

Conair Heating Pad

For when your S.O. is M.I.A.

Conair $13 (originally $15) SHOP NOW
3 of 13 Courtesy

BYREDO TOILE PERFUME

Spritz this onto your clean laundry for a refreshing soft linen smell.

$62 SHOP NOW
4 of 13 Courtesy

madewell socks

Socks to lounge in.

Madewell $11 SHOP NOW
5 of 13 Courtesy

alessandra mackenzie pJ shorts

Super cozy bottoms by new designer Alessandra Mackenzie.

$95 SHOP NOW
6 of 13 Courtesy

Hill House Silk Robe

A sultry robe to paint your nails, sip tea, and Netflix-binge in all night.

Hill House $299 SHOP NOW
7 of 13 Courtesy

CINNAMON PROJECTS INCENSE BURNER AND TRAY

There is nothing more peaceful than the calming scent of incense. We love how this set includes a brass tray!

$270 SHOP NOW
8 of 13 Courtesy

SILVER EDGE STATIONARY

Keep on your bedside for jotting down ideas or those wacky dreams.

$22-$45 SHOP NOW
9 of 13 Courtesy

ASCENO SILK PAJAMA TOP

 

A classic, luxe pajama top that everyone should have in their PJ drawer.

$168 SHOP NOW
10 of 13 Courtesy

eberjay pajama pants

Cozy PJ pants or it never happened.

Eberjey $80 SHOP NOW
11 of 13 Courtesy

KIEHL'S MIDNIGHT RECOVERY EYE TREATMENT

Apply at night and wake up less puffy and dark circle'd.

Kiehl's $37 SHOP NOW
12 of 13 Courtesy

ugg slippers

There are fewer pleasures in life than coming home, kicking off those heels, and sliding into cloud-like loafers.

UGG $100 SHOP NOW
13 of 13 Courtesy

tea egg

Adding a dose of chic to your nightly routine, here is a beautiful tea egg from Georg Jensen.

$18 SHOP NOW

