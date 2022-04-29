I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and This Is What I'm Adding to My Summer Wardrobe for Under $100
Every time the seasons change, I take that as an excuse to go on a mini shopping spree. I'm not talking about a complete wardrobe overhaul, but adding a few new pieces here and there is the perfect way to welcome in a new period. To prepare for the summer months ahead, I scoured the pages of Amazon for trendy and affordable finds, and let me tell you, the selection did not disappoint.
My picks include clothing, shoes, and accessories from brands like Levi's, New Balance, and JW Pei. Whether you could use some new summery tops, a flowy midi dress, or a pair of comfortable sneakers, you'll find it below for under $100. Keep scrolling to check out my entire list of summer wardrobe must-haves from Amazon:
- Bandier Wsly Rivington Weekend Tank, $8 (Originally $78)
- Boderier Cotton Wide-Brim Bucket Hat, $12
- FunkyMonkey Double-Buckle Flat Slide Sandals, $19 (Originally $21)
- Core 10 Ruched Waistband Woven Running Short, $20 (Originally $30)
- Goodthreads Oversized Washed Cotton Short-Sleeve Tunic, $28
- Wild Meadow Puff-Sleeve Square-Neck Mini Dress, $33
- The Drop Dora Long-Sleeve Slouchy Raglan Sweatshirt, $40
- The Drop Cammie Colorblock Short, $40
- Kenneth Jay Lane Polished Gold Drop Hoop Earrings, $45
- The Drop Anaya Square-Neck Cutout Tiered Maxi Dress, $60
- Levi's Premium 501 Mid-Thigh Short, $62 (Originally $70)
- The Drop Kimi Ruffled Shoulder Smocked Midi Dress, $70
- Shashi Wonder Chain Necklace, $78
- New Balance 237 V1 Sneaker, $80
- JW Pei Joy Shoulder Bag, $90
Kicking off with the most impressive deal on the list, this Bandier racerback tank top is on sale for just $8, which is a whopping 89 percent off the original price. It's made from 100 percent cotton and comes in six colors and sizes XXS through 2X. One shopper called it "so versatile," since you can "dress it up and also wear it with athletic clothes." And at that price, I'm adding multiple colors to my cart.
Shop now: $8 (Originally $78); amazon.com
Moving on to my personal favorite look from the list, this colorblock sweatshirt and matching sweat shorts are simply too good to pass up. Both pieces are made from a blend of cotton, polyester, and elastane, and they come in sizes XXS through 5X. The crewneck pullover has raglan sleeves, ribbed cuffs, and a ribbed elastic hemline, while the shorts have an elastic waistband with a fabric tie, side pockets, and exposed seams. I can see myself wearing this outfit nonstop all spring and summer long.
I'm always on the hunt for full-coverage denim shorts, and these Levi's Premium 501 Mid-Thigh Shorts are exactly what I had in mind. The high-waisted denim shorts come in eight washes, each with a button fly and frayed hemlines. If you prefer longer shorts, like me, wear the cutoffs as is; but if you prefer a shorter look, you can easily roll them up. A reviewer confirmed, "the fit is amazing," adding that the inseam is "not too short and not too long."
Shop now: $62 (Originally $70); amazon.com
On the rare occasion when I actually have to get dressed up this summer, I'll be wearing this sleeveless midi dress from The Drop. It looks similar to the viral Hill House Home Nap Dress, but is available for less than half the price. The dress comes in five colors and patterns, and it has a shirred bodice and a ruffled hemline and straps. I'll be wearing the dress with everything from sneakers and a jean jacket to heels and statement jewelry.
Shop now: $70; amazon.com
For shoes, I'm loving the FunkyMonkey slide sandals, which are on sale for $19. They come in 42 colors and patterns, including neutrals, neons, and metallics. Their best feature is the adjustable straps across the top, because you can customize them to fit your feet perfectly. Wear these rubber sandals to the beach, for a casual day of running errands, and even on a night out with a flowy dress.
Shop now: $19 (Originally $21); amazon.com
Finishing off with a versatile purse, the JW Pei Joy Bag can be worn as both a shoulder bag and a crossbody. It's made from vegan leather with fabric lining, and has gold hardware and a magnetic snap closure. I can see myself using the bag as a crossbody during the day and shortening it into a shoulder bag for a more formal evening look. According to one shopper, "The quality is amazing, and it looks exactly like the photos."
Shop now: $90; amazon.com
Summer will be here before you know it, so now is the time to stock up on the season's hottest clothes, shoes, and accessories for less.