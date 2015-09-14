Edie Falco's Best Red Carpet Looks Ever

<p>In Randi Rahm, 2015</p>
In Randi Rahm, 2015

Falco stunned at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in a form-fitting red dress featuring chiffon straps tied at the tops of her shoulders. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage
<p>In a Black Dress, 2015</p>
In a Black Dress, 2015

The actress looked every bit the classic beauty in a fail-proof black mermaid gown at the Golden Globes. 

 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
<p>In Escada, 2014</p>
In Escada, 2014

A silken, intricately draped indigo dress looked riveting on the actress at the Emmy Awards.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
<p>In Escada, 2013</p>
In Escada, 2013

She turned to the vibrant hue at the Emmys again, this time picking a beautifully simple dress with a high neckline and front slit. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage
<p>In Stella McCartney, 2012</p>
In Stella McCartney, 2012

In one of her best looks yet, Falco donned a sleek navy and white illusion gown with a metallic belt for the Emmy Awards.

ROBYN BECK/AFP PHOTO/Getty Images
<p>In Randi Rahm, 2011</p>
In Randi Rahm, 2011

The star stunned in an elegant nude-colored mermaid gown with a sheer overlay across one shoulder at the Emmy Awards.

 

Amy Graves/WireImage
<p>In Romona Keveza, 2011</p>
In Romona Keveza, 2011

An demure navy dress with a bejeweled belt was Falco's excellent choice for the Tony Awards red carpet.

D Dipasupil/FilmMagic
<p>In Carolina Herrera, 2011</p>
In Carolina Herrera, 2011

The actress strutted the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet in a red strapless dress with a subtle floral motif.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images
<p>In Bottega Veneta, 2010</p>
In Bottega Veneta, 2010

Falco looked sophisticated in a one-shoulder black pleated gown with a ruched bodice at the Emmy Awards.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
