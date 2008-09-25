Edgy Hipster

Sep 25, 2008 @ 5:31 pm
Luc Kieffer, Fall Accessories Report 2008
How To Wear The Trend
This season, fashion houses as diverse as Givenchy and Topshop feature black leggings alongside hard-edged jewelry and stiletto boots. For those who prefer pants that don’t double as tights, black jeans work equally well. A fedora is almost a hipster prerequisite; finish with a vest and T. And to keep things from looking too existential-throw on a colorful bag or scarf.

Bangles
Lucite bangles with gold-plated chain ($228) and wire ($196), Luc Kieffer; buy online now at shopbop.com.
Dolce and Gabbana, Fall Accessories Report 2008
Fedora
Wool felt fedora, D&G, $260; call 800-979-3038 for stores.
Yigal Azrouel, Fall Accessories Report 2008
Scarf
Wool Impressionist scarf, Yigal Azrouel, $265; call 212-929-7525.
Jessica Simpson Collection, Fall Accessories Report 2008
Heels

Leather Striker heels, Jessica Simpson Collection, $89; buy online now at nordstrom.com.

See more trends in The Ultimate Shoe Guide

Landver, Fall Accessories Report 2008
Earrings
Onyx, sterling silver and rose gold vermeil Spike studs, Landver, $200; at Post 26, call 310-451-0950.
Neiman Marcus, Fall Accessories Report 2008
Purse
Calfskin Metal Petal purse embellished with mirrored metal and python, Chloe, $1,695; visit neimanmarcus.com for stores.
