Edgy Hipster

This season, fashion houses as diverse as Givenchy and Topshop feature black leggings alongside hard-edged jewelry and stiletto boots. For those who prefer pants that don’t double as tights, black jeans work equally well. A fedora is almost a hipster prerequisite; finish with a vest and T. And to keep things from looking too existential-throw on a colorful bag or scarf.
Leather Striker heels, Jessica Simpson Collection, $89; buy online now at nordstrom.com.
Earrings
Onyx, sterling silver and rose gold vermeil Spike studs, Landver, $200; at Post 26, call 310-451-0950.
Purse
Calfskin Metal Petal purse embellished with mirrored metal and python, Chloe, $1,695; visit neimanmarcus.com for stores.
How To Wear The Trend
