Eco-Friendly Outfits for Every Occasion

Courtesy
Kristina Rutkowski
Apr 23, 2018 @ 12:15 pm

Gone are the days when you have to sacrifice style for sustainability. There's an influx of eco-friendly brands that are offering stylish clothes and accessories without compromising efforts to help save the planet. From organic and recycled fabrics to local and handmade production, it has become extremely easy for all of us to help protect the environment through simply by getting dressed. 

VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds's One Tree Initiative PSA

The five outfits are composed solely from eco-chic designers that will have you feeling good about your look as well as your carbon footprint. 

1 of 5 Courtesy

INTERVIEW 

When it comes to an interview, you want to look your best. An updated white poplin top and a fluid trouser are the current fashion work go-to's. While a simple flat, modern handbag, and minimalist jewelry add flair. 

Shop the look: Where Mountains Meet top, $395; wheremountainsmeet.com. Cienne pants, $365; shop.ciennenewyork.com. Raven + Lily handbag, $364; ravenandlily.com. Rafa shoes, $290; maison-de-mode.com. Machete earrings, $38; shopmachete.com.

Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy

WEEKEND BRUNCH

Keep it casual and cute for brunch with the ladies. A striped knit and denim pants with edge (check out the fun zipper on this pair!) are foolproof when worn with a comfortable woven slide. Add a pop of color with a bright handbag, and you're good to go! 

Shop the look: Kowtow top, $258; us.kowtowclothing.com. Edun trousers, $550; edun.com. Brother Vellies shoes, $515; brothervellies.com. Able handbag, $118; livefashionable.com. Slate + Salt earrings, $127; slateandsalt.com

3 of 5 Courtesy

HIGH SCHOOL REUNION

It's your 10 year high school reunion, and you want to make an impact without looking like you're trying too hard. Go for a flattering wrap dress and sensible heeled sandals to add a little extra height, and you'll still be comfortable for a night of mingling. Simple accessories complete the look. 

Shop the look: St. Roche dress, $278; maison-de-mode.com. Coclico shoes, $365; amourvert.com. Filbert bag, $275; shopfilbert.com. Tribe Alive necklace, $38; tribealive.com. Nisolo ring, $24; nisolo.com

Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy

RUNNING ERRANDS

Whether you're hitting the gym or just running errands, a sweatsuit is the most comfortable choice. Add color to the classic gray set with a T-shirt underneath and muted accessories for a casual yet cool vibe. 

Shop the look: Alternative Apparel jogger set, $98; alternativeapparel.com. H&M Conscious top, $10; hm.com. Matt & Nat backpack, $145; mattandnat.com. All Birds sneakers, $95; allbirds.com

Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy

DATE NIGHT

A fun and flirty dress is a date-night essential, especially in a spicy red tone. Add metallic accents like these pointy-toe pumps and dangly earrings, and you will be sure to knock their socks off. 

Shop the look: Amur dress, $448; saksfifthavenue.com. Stella McCartney pumps, $750; stellamccartney.com. HFS, $225; hfscollective.com. Barocco earrings, $120; gatherandsee.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!