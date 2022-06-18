I've Gifted These Ridiculously Soft Loungewear Sets 10+ Times — and They're 50% Off This Weekend Only

Oprah once called a different set from the brand "flattering and timeless.”

By
Ariel Scotti
Ariel Scotti
Ariel Scotti

Published on June 18, 2022

Eberjey Loungewear Sale
Photo: eberjey/Instagram

Comfortable loungewear is a no-brainer…in theory. But in reality, it may not be as simple as you think: The best loungewear sets are made of luxuriously soft fabrics, have comfortable waistbands, and fit just-right. Bonus points if it makes you feel sexy and sophisticated, too. This combination of features might sound like too much to ask of any one brand, but I can personally attest that the sleep and loungewear brand Eberjey pulls it off. Plus, even Oprah agrees; back in 2018, she called one of the brand's loungewear sets "flattering and timeless."

The brand's signature tencel fabric and modal materials are so buttery smooth — and the craftsmanship is of such high-quality — I haven't found anything else that comes close. In fact, I even gifted Eberjey sets to 10 of my closest friends and family members as my bridesmaid gift. And now through Sunday, all of Eberjey's loungewear pieces are on sale for at least 50 percent off with the promo code LOUNGE .

The discounted section of the site is packed with silky smooth t-shirts, lounge pants and shorts, jumpsuits, bralettes, and fabulous dusters. Everything that was full-price is now half-off, and everything that was already on sale has been reduced by an additional 50 percent. There are dozens of options to choose from, but we narrowed it down to the 12 best currently on sale, below.

Best Eberjey Loungewear on Sale Now

Eberjey loungewear
Courtesy

Shop now: $74 with code LOUNGE (Originally $148); eberjey.com

This silky, deep-V jumpsuit is made out of eco-friendly bamboo fabric that's reminiscent of your favorite temperature-regulating sheets. It's breathable in the summer and cozy in the winter, plus, the pants on the bottom balance out the minimal material on top for a perfect at-home lounging outfit, no matter the weather. It has a relaxed fit throughout and special little details, like teeny buttons on the bottom cuffs and side ties to adjust the waist to your liking. Every shopper who bought this jumpsuit left a five-star rating, and one even wrote that the material is "so deliciously soft," it made the jumpsuit one of their "favorite everyday pieces."

Eberjey loungewear
Courtesy

Shop now: $22 with code LOUNGE (Originally $58); eberjey.com

Another customer-loved lounge item (and one that's currently in my cart) is this ribbed bralette. It's part of the Elon collection, which one reviewer admitted to owning in its entirety. They said the set together is their "absolute favorite" because each piece, especially the bralette, is "so comfy and very flattering." The ribbed bralette is lined for a touch of support, but does not include underwire for ultimate comfort while lounging.

Shop these soft and comfortable loungewear pieces at Eberjey, and dozens of other favorites while they're still in stock and on sale this weekend only.

Eberjey loungewear
Courtesy

Shop now: $29 with code LOUNGE (Originally $58); eberjey.com

Eberjey loungewear
Courtesy

Shop now: $37 with code LOUNGE (Originally $98); eberjey.com

