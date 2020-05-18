Here's Your Chance to Buy Actual Dresses Worn By Jennifer Lopez and Julia Roberts
Their red carpet looks are being auctioned off for charity.
On more than one occasion, you've probably wished that certain celebrity outfits would magically make their way into your wardrobe. Sure, it's no big deal to spend a few bucks for their affordable sneakers and go-to T-shirts, but glamorous red carpet gowns? Slightly less attainable— until now, that is.
Starting today, eBay is auctioning off a handful of designs that were actually worn by some of our favorite stars, and it's all in the name of charity. Chic Relief, as the event is being called, is in partnership with stylist Elizabeth Stewart, who works with Julia Roberts, Cate Blanchett, and Viola Davis (just to name a few). The funds that are raised will be donated to Direct Relief, and go toward providing protective gear and other support to front line medical workers around the world. So, in short, it's a win-win.
Right now, bidders have the potential to score a George Chakra Couture dress that Jennifer Lopez wore to the 2018 American Music Awards, as well as Julia Roberts's Dsquared2 gown from the 2018 Toronto Film Festival. Cate Blanchett's 2019 Golden Globes look is also up for auction, and there's a beaded catsuit worn by Cardi B that could soon be in your closet. Even Beyoncé — yes, the Beyoncé — has a few items in the mix.
Of course, this opportunity won't go on forever, and bidding ends May 27 at 7pm ET. If you've always dreamed of waking up to a celeb-worthy closet, now is your chance!