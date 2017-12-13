6 Easy Styling Tips That Will Transform Your Winter Wardrobe

Photo Illustration. Photos: Getty Images, Courtesy Givenchy
Steffi Lee
Dec 13, 2017 @ 9:00 am

There is no middle ground for winter fashion—you’re either covered in glitter and sparkles during the holidays or you’re in some shade of navy, brown, or black post-New Year. There doesn’t seem to be much time to put together peppy and fun outfits (and we mean that literally because the sun sets at, like, 3 p.m.).

To prevent a style rut from January to March, use the below tips and tricks. They’re quick, often one-step changes that don’t require much thought, but make you look put together and on-trend. Keep reading to discover this season’s chicest, easiest outfit upgrades, including must-have accessories and bright pops of color.

VIDEO: 5 Super Expensive Watches

1 of 12 Photo Illustration. Photos: Getty Images, Courtesy Tibi, Courtesy Givenchy, Courtesy Hermes

Head-to-Toe Color

The spring runways of Tibi, Givenchy, and Hermes convinced us that monochrome is bold, chic, and a lot easier to pull off than you think. Wear tailored classics with a fun foldover or bucket bag (depending on your mood). 

Advertisement
2 of 12 Courtesy (6)

Shop the Look

1. Everlane The Foldover Crossbody, $150; everlane.com. 2. Kathleen Whitaker Rhyolite Earrings, $2,495; kathleenwhitaker.com. 3. Uniqlo Extra Fine Merino Crew Neck Sweater, $30; uniqlo.com. 4. J. Crew Wrap Coat, $168; jcrew.com. 5. H&M Slim-Fit Pants, $30; hm.com. 6. Mansur Gavriel, $475; neimanmarcus.com

3 of 12 Photo Illustration. Photos: Getty Images

Chic New Boots

The new kitten heel style isn't frumpy and will help you avoid icy, snowy slips. 

Advertisement
4 of 12 Courtesy (4)

Shop the Look

1. Nine West Zadan Pointy Toe Boots, $119; ninewest.com. 2. Kate Spade Olly Boots, $298; katespade.com. 3. Aquazzura Leopard Print Quant Boots, $1,150; farfetch.com. 4. Sam Edelman Kinzey 2 Boots, $140; zappos.com

Advertisement
5 of 12 Photo Illustration. Photos: Getty Images

A Rainbow Sweater

While rainbows are several months away, donning one now will keep you cheery and upbeat. 

Advertisement
6 of 12 Courtesy (3)

Shop the Look

1. Jardin des Orangers, $184; mytheresa.com; 2. Marc jacobs V-Neck Sweater, $550; marcjacobs.com. 3. Zara Multicolored Striped Sweater, $50; zara.com

Advertisement
7 of 12 Photo Illustration. Photos: Getty Images

Gold Chains to Layer

Mixing your favorite necklaces gives a cool vintage vibe without much effort. 

Advertisement
8 of 12 Courtesy (4)

Shop the Look

1. Loren Stewart Petite Havana Chain, $455; barneys.com. 2. LANA Fiften Mini Disc Chain Necklace, $935; bergdorfgoodman.com. 3. Wwake Three Points Necklace, $570; catbirdnyc.com. 4. Beaufille Spiral 14K Gold Necklace, $670; modaoperandi.com

Advertisement
9 of 12 Photo Illustration. Photos: Getty Images

Prints that Take You on Vacation

Tropical paradise is only a button-up away according to Acne Studios' spring collection. Breathe new life into your winter wardrobe with these fun printed items. 

Advertisement
10 of 12 Courtesy (7)

Shop the Look

1. Gucci Princetown Floral Print Mule Loafer, $790; shop.nordstrom.com. 2. Shashi Camilla Drop Earrings, $22 (originally $39); revolve.com. 3. Elizabeth and James Drew Kimono, $425; intermixonline.com. 4. Stella McCartney Printed Silk Crepe de Chine Tapered Pants, $685; net-a-porter.com. 5. Banana Republic Dillon-Fit Tropical Print Shirt, $88; bananarepublic.com. 6. Etro Silk Foulard Paisley Square Scarf, $205; neimanmarcus.com

Advertisement
11 of 12 Photo Illustration. Photos: Getty Images

A Cute Belt to Cinch Everything

Put spring’s buzzy wrap styles to work now as a finishing touch to a high-waist skirt or over a menswear blazer.

Advertisement
12 of 12 Courtesy (3)

Shop the Look

1. Vetements Leather Belt, $490; net-a-porter.com. 2. Gap Skinny Braided Belt, $30; gap.com. 3. McQ Alexander McQueen Double Wrap Belt, $148 (originally $185); shopbop.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!