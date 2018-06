Easy Outfit-Makers

Celebrities have their pick of designer shoes, bags and boots, so when they put a piece on repeat, we take notice! See the surprising picks (studded slip-ons?!) from your favorite star wardrobes.has her outerwear formula down: just pair a cute coat with thigh-high Christian Louboutin boots for a uniformly stylish look.BUY ONLINE NOWChristian Louboutin boots, $2,295; stylefind.com