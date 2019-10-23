Yes, You Can Get Away With Wearing These Halloween Costumes to Work

Image zoom Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

As soon as we finished planning out our costumes for weekend festivities and parties with friends, we realized — cue the scary music — that Halloween actually falls on a weekday this year. Sure, some offices might encourage folks to show up in full ghoul makeup and elaborate ensembles, but for those who are unwilling or unable to go all out, celebrating can be a bit tricky. We want our Halloween look to be fun, but subtle at the same. In other words, the ideal day-of costume idea is something that also can also pass as a regular old outfit.

After doing some research, we realized there are tons of ideas that qualify as the best of both worlds. Even better? They're easy to put together last-minute and require pieces we already have in our wardrobes.

Turn That Plaid Skirt Into...

Someone from The Craft: Add lots of chains, an oversize coat, and combat boots.

Rachel Green from Friends: Her plaid skirt outfit is iconic, and all you'll need is a beige turtleneck and knee-high socks to complete it.

A Classic Schoolgirl: Don't overthink it. That white button-down, tights, and flats combo will work for the office and an after-hours celebration. A backpack isn't necessary, but definitely encouraged.

A Denim Jumpsuit Means You Can Be...

Rosie the Riveter: Simply grab a red scarf to tie around your head.

A Mechanic: Remember to bring your tools and a rag, and make a name tag out of masking tape and a marker.

A Train Conductor: All this costumes requires is a bandana and a cap — that's pretty much it!

A Faux Fur Coat Is Basically All You Need For...

Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmatians: Style it with a black dress and add a pair of gloves if you have them. If you're ready to fully commit, cover half your head in baby powder or dry shampoo.

A Cat or a Bear: Double-buns can easily pass as ears. For a cat, draw on whiskers with eyeliner.

Margot Tenenbaum from The Royal Tenenbaums: Button up your coat, part your hair on the side, and add a clip and a smokey eye. Ready!

A Striped T-Shirt Can Transform Into...

A Mime: This one can easily be accomplished with white face paint and white gloves.

A Referee: Pull on a black cap, grab a whistle, and carry around a ball of your choice.

A Pirate: Simple tie a bandana around your head and a red scarf around your waist. Hoop earrings will add a little something extra.

If You Have a White Button-Down, You're Now...

Selena Quintanilla: One of her most memorable looks included a knotted white shirt, jeans, and a big belt.

Mary Poppins from Mary Poppins: Style your shirt with a bow tie, a black pencil skirt, black tights, and heels. This one will pair well with an extra-large work bag.

A Superhero in Disguise: If you have any sort of superhero tee (or a white option you don't mind drawing a big "S" onto), layer it under your shirt and leave some of the buttons undone to let the symbol peek out. Glasses can also be worked into this look as part of your "disguise."

A Leather Jacket Will Create...

Someone from The Matrix: Stick with an all-black outfit and don't forget those shades.

A Southside Serpent from Riverdale: You can easily print out their emblem and tape it onto your back. Boom. Done.

A vampire: Honestly, anything goes here as long as you add some dark, "evil" makeup (and maybe blood-red lip).

Break Out Your Classic Black Suit For...

Hilary Banks from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: Bonus points if you have a little '90s bowler hat (she really loved those).

An Agent from Men in Black: The rest of their uniform consists of a white collared shirt, a black tie, and dark sunglasses.

James Bond from James Bond: 007's outfit is similar to those from Men in Black, but swap out the tie for a black bow tie. A chunky watch can be used as your special gadget that will save the day.

If You Own a Yellow Sweater, You Can Pass As...

Cher from Clueless: Style it with a yellow skirt and knee-high socks.

A minion from Despicable Me: Their skin is yellow and they wear a lot of denim, so add a pair of jeans, some goggles or large glasses, and this costume is pretty much complete.

Arthur from Arthur: The cartoon character's signature look also includes a white collared shirt (to be layered underneath), glasses, and red sneakers.

Your Red Hoodie Can Be Used For...

Elliot from ET: The rest of this costume is just a pair of jeans. A wrapped up white towel or blanket can take the place of your alien friend.

Mr. Rogers from Mister Rogers' Neighborhood: You’ll look super sweet with a button-down, tie, and a pair of khakis.

Mary-Kate Olsen: A red hoodie is a go-to staple for the fashion designer, who once wore hers with a cardigan around her waist.

A Costume You Can Make From a Shift Dress Is...

Meghan Markle: A tiny doll can be your very own baby Archie.

Kate Middleton: The royal would probably complete the look with drop earrings and classic heels (or wedges).

Amal Clooney: Remember that red is her power color, and she’d likely carry a structured work back and wear a long coat, too.

With Some Black Leggings, You Can Be...

Serena Williams: Her catsuit may have been banned at the French Open, but now, it's part of history. A tennis racket will be a big hint as to who, exactly, you are.

Sandy from Grease: This good-girl-gone-bad's signature outfit also includes a black shirt and a leather jacket.

A Fitness Influencer: Here's your chance to wear sneakers and gym gear to the office — and carry around your phone and sip green juice all day.

A Black Dress Is the Main Ingredient For...

Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family: Let a white collar peek out from underneath and be sure to style your hair in pigtail braids.

An Evil Doll: This costume will be both cute and creepy thanks to some tights, a bow, and dark lipstick.

Holly Golightly from Breakfast at Tiffany's: The key components? Pearls, a jeweled clip to stick in your bun, and sunglasses. Elbow-length gloves, a coffee cup, and a croissant will make it look a bit more authentic.