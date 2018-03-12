6 Easter Outfits Inspired By Celebrities In Pastel

Getty Images
Need a little inspiration to jazz up your Easter Sunday look? We are taking style cues from a few of our favorite celebs who wore pastels recently to bring you simple outfit solutions for the holiday ahead. Brunching with the family in the city? Try modern tailoring a la Gigi Hadid's pastel blue street style moment. Heading to the beach on a spring getaway this break? Lily Aldridge proves pastels CAN be sexy in silky number in apricot tones. Whatever your plans this holiday, you'll find an option, here.
Shop 6 outfits below.
