6 Easter Outfits Inspired By Celebrities In Pastel

Pastel suiting is a must for spring, so why not take the trend for a spin this Easter. Break up a monochrome look with contrasting colored accessories and oversized sunnies.

Shop the look: Banana Republic blazer, $198; bananarepublic.gap.com. Banana Republic pants, $98; bananarepublic.gap.com. Mango shirt, $60; shop.mango.com. Nine West pumps, $79; ninewest.com. Target bag, $19; target.com. ASOS sunglasses, $23; us.asos.com.