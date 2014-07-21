The Easiest Outfits Ever: 8 Matching Sets We Love

If piecing together separates is not your strong suit, seek out a chic matching set. It's the easiest way to create a complete look—not to mention a failsafe in the early morning hours when your coffee hasn't kicked in yet.

All you need are great accessories and you're ready to go. It's the key to getting more than one wear out of a matching set. Switch up a few of the details and you'll see how versatile the pieces can be. For example, if you go for a multicolored, printed set, pull out a different tone with your handbag and shoe for each wear. For a sleek, minimal set, perhaps first opt for architecturally-shaped, dainty jewelry; the next time around, choose more of a statement piece like ornate earrings or bold cuffs—the look will be so different, no one will put two and two together.

To get the look, click to shop the eight matching sets we love.