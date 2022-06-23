I'm a Fashion Writer Who Never Shops on Amazon, but Even I Can't Resist These 11 Early Prime Day Deals

Sometimes when I walk into a store, I'm reminded of my absolute worst quality: the ability to spot the most expensive item from afar, fall in love at first sight, and then notice the price tag. My uncanny ability to do this happens everywhere I go: Vintage stores! Small boutiques! A make-shift secondhand sale on a Brooklyn stoop! Basically, if I walked into a room of tote bags, I'm positive I would find myself picking out Dakota Johnson's $1,000 one. It makes my boyfriend laugh every time. He shrugs it off as "of course you'd do that," but it's honestly not funny.

As a result, I don't tend to shop on Amazon frequently. And all jokes aside, I do try to shop as much secondhand vintage as possible when I'm curating my personal wardrobe. But I'm also not made of money (sadly) archival fashion is not cheap, and even I must admit that the early Amazon Prime Day deals are very, very good this year.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 doesn't officially take place until July 12 and 13, but there are already thousands of incredible fashion deals live that you might miss if you weren't looking. Initially, I wasn't looking either, until I realized my July vacation is slowly creeping up on me and I'd love to add a couple more pieces to my summer wardrobe before then. If you're in a similar situation, or if you're just looking to snag some of the best discounts before Prime Day actually starts, here are the 11 early Prime Day deals I cannot resist.

Scotch & Soda High Rise Special Knitted Flare Pants

These colorful knitted pants aren't just perfect for vacation, they also feel like vacation. They're perfect to wear as a swimsuit cover-up or with a cropped white top for dinner at the beach. And while I want to wear them on repeat until September, they'd also look cute with an oversized sweater in the winter.

Shop now: $89 (Originally $178); amazon.com

Stuart Weitzman Tia 75 Sandal

Like many 20-somethings, I have approximately one million weddings to attend this summer that were postponed thanks to 2020 being 2020. My closet is filled with tall leather boots and funky platforms, which are not ideal for dancing for hours on end at a summer wedding in the heat. These leopard Stuart Weitzman have the perfect silhouette that makes them feel different than just a plain strappy pump — and I just know they won't kill my feet.

Shop now: $293 (Originally $450); amazon.com

English Factory Floral Ruffled Midi Dress

The goal is to always look like I could theoretically own a little cottage on the Cape Cod shoreline, and I think this floral ruffled midi dress is the easiest way to dress the part (they do say dress for the job you want, don't they?). I feel like I've seen hundreds of these dresses for hundreds more, so the on-sale price of $83 feels like a major steal. Not to mention, I just know that when I wear it people will ask if it's vintage — the highest of compliments in my book!

Shop now: $83 (Originally $110) ; amazon.com

Tory Burch Good Luck Trainer Sneaker

Ever since I saw Sydney Sweeney in a pair of these Tory Burch Good Luck trainers, I haven't been able to stop thinking about them. They're just chunky enough and look more elevated than any sneaker I currently own. Plus, they have a horseshoe symbol on the sole to bring good luck, and that's something you normally can't buy (but I will give it a try with these).

Shop now: $277 (Originally $298); amazon.com

En Saison Mara Blouse

Every summer I find myself wishing I had more white tops. Sure, I am bound to stain this gorgeous wrap top with red wine or a plate of paella, but that just means my summer is going exactly how I'd like it to. There's no stain my grandmother can't remove, after all, so I'm going to buy it, and everyone can prepare to see me wear it to happy hour every summer Friday.

Shop now: $50 (Originally $84); amazon.com

Free People Hailey Mini Dress

Free People makes some of the most versatile dresses on the market. This Hailey mini dress is the kind I can throw on with any shoe, whether it be a tall boot, a wrap-around sandal, or even an Adidas samba, and know it'll look good. It also doubles as the perfect bikini cover-up, and I can wear it out right after a day by the ocean.

Shop now: $128 (Originally $148); amazon.com

Oscar de la Renta Mystic Charm Necklace

When I think of summer, I think of how gorgeous gold jewelry looks against freckled tan skin, but I do not have nearly as big or as enviable a collection of gold jewelry as I would want. Finding this Oscar de La Renta necklace on Amazon was already a shock to my system, and finding it on sale truly made me gasp audibly. It definitely looks as mystical and magical as its name would imply.

Shop now: $343 (Originally $490); amazon.com

Rodarte Black Satin Rose Embroidered Bomber Jacket

Rodarte is another beloved brand sold in Amazon's luxury fashion storefront that may come as a surprise to most people (it definitely was to me). But I'm going to revel in the fact that not many people know about it, because more than a handful of pieces are on rare sale. This silk rose bomber jacket with Rodarte written across the back is the only jacket I may ever need. I always underestimate how chilly summer nights can get, and this piece feels like something I wouldn't mind lugging around all day just to throw on over my shoulders when it gets dark.

Shop now: $690 (Originally $1,380); amazon.com

Apple Airpod Maxs

The Apple Airpod Maxs are one of the best things I own right now, and I'm truly obsessed with how much of a fashion accessory they've become. Even Sarah Jessica Parker owns them! They're so incredible, my boyfriend is constantly stealing mine, so I feel the need to buy him a pair for my own sanity now that they're available for under $500. Plus, I've always wanted to wear the light green ones, and now we can share.

Shop now: $479 (Originally $549); amazon.com

Altuzarra Maia Top

Never underestimate the power of a simple sexy tank. It's one of those pieces you probably think you own in bulk, but don't. At least that's how I feel — I never seem to have a tank when I need one, and whenever I do, it's always a ratty cheap one I'll end up throwing away after a couple uses (which is something I never want to do). This Altuzarra ribbed top is essentially the perfect tank that's actually good quality, so I know I'll own it for a long time.

Shop now: $267 (Originally $445) ; amazon.com

Rhode Ella Long Sleeve Dress

While my ability to spend money is a curse, my ability to layer is more or less always a blessing. I can wear something a million ways and never run out of ideas. But that skill isn't as relevant in the summer heat, so I'm planning on just stocking up on as many summer dresses as possible to wear with a killer pair of heels (probably those Stuart Weitzman ones I mentioned). This Rhode dress is gorgeous for many reasons, but I'm mostly just dreaming of how great it'll look with my tan.

Shop now: $249(Originally $415); amazon.com