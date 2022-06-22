You Can Already Save Up to 76% on Summer Fashion at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day

While Amazon Prime Day is still three weeks away (mark July 12 and 13 in your calendar), you can already score major discounts on seasonal fashion from the retailer's in-house brands. Everything from tops to shorts to dresses to jumpsuits is on sale, and the prices are even better than you could imagine. We found 10 incredible summer clothing deals, all for less than $30.

The list includes customer-loved activewear, comfortable loungewear, trendy blouses and dresses, and flattering swimwear. Just note: Given the exceptionally low sale prices, some items are already selling out in some sizes. Below, check out 10 of the best early Prime Day summer fashion deals and be sure to add your favorites to your cart before it's too late.

Shop Early Prime Day Summer Fashion Deals Under $30:

Starting off with a summer-ready blouse, this sleeveless button-down crop top from 28 Palms is on sale for just $10, which is 71 percent off the original price. It's made from a blend of silk and rayon, which one shopper, who owns the top in four colors, called "surprisingly soft and super comfy." You can choose from seven floral patterns and sizes small through XXL.

For more casual warm weather days, check out Core 10's woven shorts that are on sale for $25. Made from a moisture-wicking blend of polyester and spandex, the running shorts have a ruched waistband with an adjustable drawstring, a zippered pocket on the back, and mesh panels on the bottom for optimal breathability. You can wear these with an athletic tank for a workout or with a lived-in tee for a day of running errands.

And for days in the office and evenings out, it doesn't get easier than this Lark & Ro fit-and-flare dress, which is going for 67 percent off right now. The soft and stretchy mini dress has a square neckline, short flutter sleeves, side pockets, and a zipper closure up the back. During the day, wear the dress with a pair of loafers and a blazer, and for a nighttime event, throw on a pair of heeled sandals and grab a jeweled clutch.

These unbelievable early Prime Day summer fashion deals are already flying off the shelves, so we'd recommend taking advantage of the low prices before time runs out.