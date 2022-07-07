Fashion Comfy Sneakers From This Hailey Bieber- and Jennifer Aniston-Approved Brand Are Up to 47% Off at Amazon They start at just $43. By Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman Instagram Twitter Eden Lichterman is an Amazon E-commerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle, People, Food & Wine, and more. When she's not searching for the best sales and deals, you can find Eden catching up on all things fashion and pop culture, watching reality TV, or obsessing over her dog, Lola. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter at eden_lichterman for more shopping stories and dog pictures. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 7, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon/InStyle If you've scrolled through Hailey Bieber's Instagram feed recently, you may have noticed that the supermodel has been wearing New Balance sneakers nonstop. She wore a pair last weekend with a simple white swimsuit, and before that, a different sneaker style with baggy pants and a crop top. Hailey isn't the only star to show her love for the classic shoe brand; Jennifer Aniston was spotted wearing New Balance sneakers in Hawaii last spring. And now, thanks to an early Amazon Prime Day deal, you can get New Balance sneakers for up to 47 percent off. This is your chance to hop on the footwear trend for less, with styles starting at $43 and capping at $60. Just note — many sizes are already starting to sell out, so we recommend adding your favorite discounted New Balance sneakers to your Amazon cart ASAP. Shop New Balance Sneakers on Sale: New Balance Fresh Foam X70 V1 Sneaker, $43 (Originally $80) New Balance 520 V7 Running Shoe, $45 (Originally $65) New Balance FuelCore Nergize Sport V1 Sneaker, $50 (Originally $65) New Balance 608 V5 Cross Trainer Sneaker, $60 (Originally $75) New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi V3 Running Shoe, $60 (Originally $70) New Balance Fresh Foam X70 V1 Sneaker Courtesy Fresh Foam X70 V1 Sneakers At an impressive 47 percent off, buying the Fresh Foam X70 V1 Sneakers is a no-brainer. Available in four color combinations, the vintage-inspired shoes are made from suede with mesh accents and rubber outsoles. One shopper confirmed they "have a comfortable cushion and are lightweight." Throw them on with a pair of jean shorts and a T-shirt, and you're ready for a casual summer day. Shop now: $43 (Originally $80); amazon.com New Balance 520 V7 Running Shoe Courtesy 520 V7 Running Shoes For a more athletic vibe, check out the 520 V7 Running Shoes, which are on sale for $45. They come in 19 colorways and have a breathable mesh upper, padded midsoles for support, and rubber outsoles for traction. One reviewer said they "can't find anything wrong with these shoes" since they're "lighter weight, easy to clean, and very comfortable." Shop now: $45 (Originally $65); amazon.com New Balance FuelCore Nergize Sport V1 Sneaker Courtesy FuelCore Nergize Sport V1 Sneakers Another sporty option, the FuelCore Nergize Sport V1 Sneakers have a slip-on design that makes them super easy to get on in a flash. Since they fit more tightly around the ankles, the brand recommends ordering a half-size up from your regular New Balance size. A shopper who's on their second pair of these sneakers said they're "very comfortable to wear for 8+-hour shifts at the hospital." You can't get higher praise than that. Shop now: $50 (Originally $65); amazon.com New Balance 608 V5 Cross Trainer Sneaker Courtesy Chunky sneakers have been a major trend Chunky sneakers have been a major trend for a while now, and the 608 V5 Cross Trainers are the epitome of that style. They're available in five colors and made from 100 percent leather with foam cushioning and rubber outsoles. A reviewer described them as the "perfect dad sneakers," adding that they're "comfortable, great quality, and they provide a lot of support." Shop now: $60 (Originally $75); amazon.com New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi V3 Running Shoe Courtesy Fresh Foam Arishi V3 Running Shoes If you're a runner or like to do high-intensity workouts, go for the Fresh Foam Arishi V3 Running Shoes, which are made with extra midsole cushioning to support your feet and move you forward. They also have a mesh upper for extra breathability and textured outsoles for stability. One shopper called them their "favorite shoes for running and working out," while a second confirmed they're "comfortable right out of the box." Shop now: $60 (Originally $70); amazon.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit