Don't Miss Out on These 5 Epic Early Prime Day Fashion Deals This Weekend

Including discounts from Rails, En Saison, and Sam Edelman.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman

Eden Lichterman is an Amazon E-commerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle, People, Food & Wine, and more. When she's not searching for the best sales and deals, you can find Eden catching up on all things fashion and pop culture, watching reality TV, or obsessing over her dog, Lola. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter at eden_lichterman for more shopping stories and dog pictures.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 26, 2022
Early Prime Day Weekend Fashion Deals
Photo: Courtesy/InStyle

Take a deep breath. You've made it to the weekend — that means it's time to rest and relax. If you ask me, there's no better way to treat yourself after a long week than by doing a little online shopping. And with Amazon Prime Day right around the corner, the retailer is already dishing out incredible deals on name-brand fashion.

To prevent you from spending hours scrolling through Amazon's sale section, we scoped out five standout deals to add to your cart ASAP. The list includes discounts on dresses, skirts, sandals, and bags from brands like Rails and Sam Edelman. Below, check out our top must-have deals, and browse Amazon's entire early Prime Day fashion sale, here.

Shop Early Prime Day Fashion Deals:

House of Want Chill Framed Clutch

Early PD Weekend Fashion Deals
Courtesy

White handbags are a major trend this season, and you can get the look for $76 thanks to the House of Want Chill Framed Clutch. The purse is made from woven faux leather and has a chunky metal and acrylic chain shoulder strap that adds an eye-catching element of contrast. You can throw this bag on with everything from jeans to a cocktail dress to instantly elevate your outfit. Plus, there's an interior zippered pocket that conveniently and securely stores your cards.

Shop now: $76 (Originally $108); amazon.com

Sam Edelman Inez Flat Sandal

Early PD Weekend Fashion Deals
Courtesy

If you're in the market for a new pair of neutral sandals, check out the Sam Edelman Inez square-toed slides that are on sale for $76. They have a beige leather strap and decorative tortoise shell buckle, plus a cushioned leather footbed for optimal comfort and rubber outsoles for stability and traction. These sandals are versatile and look great with everything from swimwear to a casual denim shorts outfit, and even a flowy sundress.

Shop now: $85 (Originally $120); amazon.com

En Saison Adelina Midi Dress

Early PD Weekend Fashion Deals
Courtesy

Speaking of summer dresses, the En Saison Adelina Midi Dress is on sale for 50 percent off . The floral-print chiffon dress has puffy short sleeves, a square neckline, shirred elastic bodice, and tiers in the skirt. It's a great option for summer weddings or a stylish evening out with friends.

Shop now: $90 (Originally $179); amazon.com

Xirena Nissa Dress

Early PD Weekend Fashion Deals
Courtesy

Another dress option, the hot pink Xirena Nissa Mini is an impressive 30 percent off. It's made from lightweight cotton gauze and has a deep V-neckline, puff sleeves, and an open back with a tie closure. I purchased this dress a few months ago, and it's already become my favorite summer outfit. It's so comfortable and easy to style with the shoes and accessories already in your closet.

Shop now: $181 (Originally $258); amazon.com

Rails Addison Skirt

Early PD Weekend Fashion Deals
Courtesy

If you're more of a skirt person, check out this blue and white floral style from Rails that's 40 percent off its original price. It has a thick, elastic waistband, which makes it super comfortable and easy to get on and off. You can dress it down with a simple white tee and sneakers or dress it up with a structured blouse and heeled sandals.

Shop now: $95 (Originally $158); amazon.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Amazon Summer Fashion Deals
Amazon Just Added 1,000+ New Fashion Deals to Its Summer Style Section, With Prices Starting at $5
Amazon fashion early Memorial Day deals
Amazon Launched Its Memorial Day Fashion Sale Early — Here's What to Shop
Early Prime Day summer fashion deals
You Can Already Save Up to 76% on Summer Fashion at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day
Prime Day Announcement Deals
Amazon Just Announced Prime Day 2022, and You Can Already Save Up to 70% on These Fashion and Beauty Deals
Early Amazon Prime Day Fashion Editor Picks
I'm a Fashion Writer Who Never Shops on Amazon, but Even I Can't Resist These 11 Early Prime Day Deals
Superga sneakers early PD deal
This Supermodel- and Royals-Approved Sneaker Brand Is Up to 48% Off at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day
Amazon Summer Style Guide
Amazon Finally Launched Its Summer Fashion Guide, and It's Full of the Season's Biggest Trends
Amazon Designer Brands Summer Edit
Amazon's New Designer Fashion Edit Is Full of Summer Styles From Brands Like Staud, Sam Edelman, and Frame
Under 50 Summer Dresses
Stay Cool in the Heat With These Under-$50 Summer Dresses That Amazon Shoppers Love
Amazon Spring Fashion Sale
Amazon Just Launched a Massive Spring Fashion Sale, Including Paige Jeans for 49% Off
The Drop Maxi Dress Review
No One Believes Me When I Tell Them This Expensive-Looking Maxi Dress Is From Amazon
Premium outlet spring sale
10 Spring Fashion Deals Hiding in Amazon's Premium Outlet — Including Half-Off Stuart Weitzman Sandals
Amazon MDW Deals
The 30 Best Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals to Shop From Amazon's Massive Memorial Day Weekend Sale
Early Designer Memorial Day Deals
You Can Already Shop These Incredible Designer Fashion Deals on Amazon Ahead of Memorial Day
These Under-$50 Summer Wardrobe Staples Are on Sale at Amazon Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend
These Under-$50 Summer Wardrobe Staples Are on Sale at Amazon Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend
This Summer Is All About Bright-Colored Fashion, and You Can Shop the Trend for Under $100 at Amazon
This Summer Is All About Bright-Colored Fashion, and You Can Shop the Trend for Under $100 at Amazon