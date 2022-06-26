Fashion Don't Miss Out on These 5 Epic Early Prime Day Fashion Deals This Weekend Including discounts from Rails, En Saison, and Sam Edelman. By Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman Instagram Twitter Eden Lichterman is an Amazon E-commerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle, People, Food & Wine, and more. When she's not searching for the best sales and deals, you can find Eden catching up on all things fashion and pop culture, watching reality TV, or obsessing over her dog, Lola. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter at eden_lichterman for more shopping stories and dog pictures. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 26, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Courtesy/InStyle Take a deep breath. You've made it to the weekend — that means it's time to rest and relax. If you ask me, there's no better way to treat yourself after a long week than by doing a little online shopping. And with Amazon Prime Day right around the corner, the retailer is already dishing out incredible deals on name-brand fashion. To prevent you from spending hours scrolling through Amazon's sale section, we scoped out five standout deals to add to your cart ASAP. The list includes discounts on dresses, skirts, sandals, and bags from brands like Rails and Sam Edelman. Below, check out our top must-have deals, and browse Amazon's entire early Prime Day fashion sale, here. Shop Early Prime Day Fashion Deals: House of Want Chill Framed Clutch, $76 (Originally $108) Sam Edelman Inez Flat Sandal, $85 (Originally $120) En Saison Adelina Midi Dress, $90 (Originally $179) Xirena Nissa Dress, $181 (Originally $258) Rails Addison Skirt, $95 (Originally $158) House of Want Chill Framed Clutch Courtesy White handbags are a major trend this season, and you can get the look for $76 thanks to the House of Want Chill Framed Clutch. The purse is made from woven faux leather and has a chunky metal and acrylic chain shoulder strap that adds an eye-catching element of contrast. You can throw this bag on with everything from jeans to a cocktail dress to instantly elevate your outfit. Plus, there's an interior zippered pocket that conveniently and securely stores your cards. Shop now: $76 (Originally $108); amazon.com Sam Edelman Inez Flat Sandal Courtesy If you're in the market for a new pair of neutral sandals, check out the Sam Edelman Inez square-toed slides that are on sale for $76. They have a beige leather strap and decorative tortoise shell buckle, plus a cushioned leather footbed for optimal comfort and rubber outsoles for stability and traction. These sandals are versatile and look great with everything from swimwear to a casual denim shorts outfit, and even a flowy sundress. Shop now: $85 (Originally $120); amazon.com En Saison Adelina Midi Dress Courtesy Speaking of summer dresses, the En Saison Adelina Midi Dress is on sale for 50 percent off . The floral-print chiffon dress has puffy short sleeves, a square neckline, shirred elastic bodice, and tiers in the skirt. It's a great option for summer weddings or a stylish evening out with friends. Shop now: $90 (Originally $179); amazon.com Xirena Nissa Dress Courtesy Another dress option, the hot pink Xirena Nissa Mini is an impressive 30 percent off. It's made from lightweight cotton gauze and has a deep V-neckline, puff sleeves, and an open back with a tie closure. I purchased this dress a few months ago, and it's already become my favorite summer outfit. It's so comfortable and easy to style with the shoes and accessories already in your closet. Shop now: $181 (Originally $258); amazon.com Rails Addison Skirt Courtesy If you're more of a skirt person, check out this blue and white floral style from Rails that's 40 percent off its original price. It has a thick, elastic waistband, which makes it super comfortable and easy to get on and off. You can dress it down with a simple white tee and sneakers or dress it up with a structured blouse and heeled sandals. Shop now: $95 (Originally $158); amazon.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit