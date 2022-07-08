Amazon Secretly Put Designer Clothes and Shoes on Sale for Up to 52% Off Ahead of Prime Day

Including deals from Marc Jacobs, Frame, and Staud.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman

Eden Lichterman is an Amazon E-commerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle, People, Food & Wine, and more. When she's not searching for the best sales and deals, you can find Eden catching up on all things fashion and pop culture, watching reality TV, or obsessing over her dog, Lola. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter at eden_lichterman for more shopping stories and dog pictures.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 8, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Secretly Put Designer Clothes and Shoes on Sale for Up to 52% Off Ahead of Prime Day
Photo: Amazon/InStyle

If your summer wardrobe could use a refresh, you're in the right place. As a pre-Prime Day 2022 treat, Amazon launched a sale on some of its most well-known fashion brands, and we found 10 clothing, shoe, and accessory deals we'd recommend checking out before the sale event officially begins on July 12.

The list of deals includes discounts on BB Dakota, Free People, Reebok, Marc Jacobs, and Frame — just to name a few. You'll find dreamy summer dresses, trendy sneakers and sandals, and popular handbags for up to 52 percent off.

Shop Early Prime Day Designer Fashion Deals:

For a one-and-done outfit that'll get you compliments every time you wear it, go with this BB Dakota maxi dress that's on sale for $43. Available in white and red, the flowy sundress is made from crinkled rayon with a polyester lining. It has buttons down the front, tiers in the skirt, an elastic panel on the back, and flutter sleeves. Wear it with flat sandals and a tote bag for a casual look, or dress it up with strappy heels and a clutch.

Early Prime Day Designer Fashion Deals
Courtesy

Shop now: $43 (Originally $89); amazon.com

If you could use a new warm-weather blouse, the Free People Adella Lace Cami makes an excellent choice. It comes in seven colors, each with a V-neckline, lace-trimmed bodice, ruffled hemline, and two sets of adjustable spaghetti straps. You can wear it with denim shorts and sneakers during the day and keep it on with a mini skirt and heels for a night out.

Early Prime Day Designer Fashion Deals
Courtesy

Shop now: $47 (Originally $68); amazon.com

Moving on to accessories, this $47 House of Want gingham handbag is the perfect statement piece for neutral outfits. It's made from faux-leather and has both a top handle and a crossbody strap, so you can wear it multiple ways. The bag has a magnetic snap closure to keep your belongings secure and is designed with gold hardware.

Early Prime Day Designer Fashion Deals
Courtesy

Shop now: $47 (Originally $78); amazon.com

To throw in your handbags this summer and beyond, the colorblocked Marc Jacobs card case is on sale for $56. The pebbled leather case has four card slots, a pink and beige color palette, and the brand's logo printed in black on one side. Especially if you don't like carrying a big wallet (or it doesn't fit in your purse), this card case is a great solution.

Early Prime Day Designer Fashion Deals
Courtesy

Shop now: $56 (Originally $80); amazon.com

And in the shoe department, these Reebok sneakers that are going for 35 percent off. Right on trend for summer, they come in four color combinations and have chunky rubber outsoles, a suede and mesh upper, and the brand's logo on the tongue, side, and back. They'd look great with denim cutoffs and a graphic tee, or you can dress them up with a midi dress and shoulder bag.

Early Prime Day Designer Fashion Deals
Courtesy

Shop now: $55 (Originally $85); amazon.com

Before Amazon Prime Day begins on Tuesday, take advantage of these early deals and grab a few new pieces for less.

Shop More Early Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals:

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Prime Day Announcement Deals
Amazon Just Announced Prime Day 2022, and You Can Already Save Up to 70% on These Fashion and Beauty Deals
Early Designer Memorial Day Deals
You Can Already Shop These Incredible Designer Fashion Deals on Amazon Ahead of Memorial Day
Amazon MDW Deals
The 30 Best Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals to Shop From Amazon's Massive Memorial Day Weekend Sale
Early Prime Day Weekend Fashion Deals
Don't Miss Out on These 5 Epic Early Prime Day Fashion Deals This Weekend
Reebok Early Amazon Prime Deal
Katie Holmes, Reese Witherspoon, and Every Supermodel Owns This Sneaker That's on Sale Early for Prime Day
Oprah NYDJ Prime Day Deals
The Ultra-Flattering Jeans Oprah and I Love Are Up to 46% Off at Amazon
Amazon Prime Day Explainer
Here's Everything You Need to Know About Prime Day 2022 — Including 25 Early Deals for Up to 67% Off Now
Early Prime Day activewear and Adidas sneakers sale
You Can Get Activewear and Adidas Sneakers for Up to 65% Off in This Early Prime Day Deal
Superga sneakers early PD deal
This Supermodel- and Royals-Approved Sneaker Brand Is Up to 48% Off at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day
Early Prime Day summer fashion deals
You Can Already Save Up to 76% on Summer Fashion at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day
Amazon Shoppers Are “in Love” With This “Versatile Summer Dress” That’s on Sale Before Prime Day
Amazon Shoppers Are "in Love" With This "Versatile Summer Dress" That's on Sale Before Prime Day
Early APD Deal: Amal Clooney Loved PVC Sandals
Amal Clooney and Hailey Bieber Keep Wearing This Barely There Shoe Style, and It's on Sale Starting at $32
Early PD New Balance Sneakers Sale
Comfy Sneakers From This Hailey Bieber- and Jennifer Aniston-Approved Brand Are Up to 47% Off at Amazon
Early Amazon Prime Day Fashion Editor Picks
I'm a Fashion Writer Who Never Shops on Amazon, but Even I Can't Resist These 11 Early Prime Day Deals
Norma Kamali Amazon Sale
Celebrities Over 40 Always Wear This Legendary Designer, and It's Under $100 at Amazon Right Now
Amazon Designer Brands Summer Edit
Amazon's New Designer Fashion Edit Is Full of Summer Styles From Brands Like Staud, Sam Edelman, and Frame