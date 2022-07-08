Amazon Secretly Put Designer Clothes and Shoes on Sale for Up to 52% Off Ahead of Prime Day

If your summer wardrobe could use a refresh, you're in the right place. As a pre-Prime Day 2022 treat, Amazon launched a sale on some of its most well-known fashion brands, and we found 10 clothing, shoe, and accessory deals we'd recommend checking out before the sale event officially begins on July 12.

The list of deals includes discounts on BB Dakota, Free People, Reebok, Marc Jacobs, and Frame — just to name a few. You'll find dreamy summer dresses, trendy sneakers and sandals, and popular handbags for up to 52 percent off.

Shop Early Prime Day Designer Fashion Deals:

For a one-and-done outfit that'll get you compliments every time you wear it, go with this BB Dakota maxi dress that's on sale for $43. Available in white and red, the flowy sundress is made from crinkled rayon with a polyester lining. It has buttons down the front, tiers in the skirt, an elastic panel on the back, and flutter sleeves. Wear it with flat sandals and a tote bag for a casual look, or dress it up with strappy heels and a clutch.

If you could use a new warm-weather blouse, the Free People Adella Lace Cami makes an excellent choice. It comes in seven colors, each with a V-neckline, lace-trimmed bodice, ruffled hemline, and two sets of adjustable spaghetti straps. You can wear it with denim shorts and sneakers during the day and keep it on with a mini skirt and heels for a night out.

Moving on to accessories, this $47 House of Want gingham handbag is the perfect statement piece for neutral outfits. It's made from faux-leather and has both a top handle and a crossbody strap, so you can wear it multiple ways. The bag has a magnetic snap closure to keep your belongings secure and is designed with gold hardware.

To throw in your handbags this summer and beyond, the colorblocked Marc Jacobs card case is on sale for $56. The pebbled leather case has four card slots, a pink and beige color palette, and the brand's logo printed in black on one side. Especially if you don't like carrying a big wallet (or it doesn't fit in your purse), this card case is a great solution.

And in the shoe department, these Reebok sneakers that are going for 35 percent off. Right on trend for summer, they come in four color combinations and have chunky rubber outsoles, a suede and mesh upper, and the brand's logo on the tongue, side, and back. They'd look great with denim cutoffs and a graphic tee, or you can dress them up with a midi dress and shoulder bag.

Before Amazon Prime Day begins on Tuesday, take advantage of these early deals and grab a few new pieces for less.

